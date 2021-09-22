College Week 4 betting preview

The top games in Week 4 in college football both feature Top 25 matchups taking place at neutral sites.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Wisconsin Badgers (-5.5/46.5) – Matchup Report

The Fighting Irish and the Badgers meet up this weekend at Chicago Bears’ Soldier Field in Illinois. Notre Dame recorded their first cover of the season last week after getting past Purdue 27-13 as a 7.5-point favorite. Notre Dame has been solid on the road with six straight wins and a 4-2 record against the spread, but when listed as the underdog they’re a lousy 1-5 SU and 3-3 ATS in their last six and 2-10 SU and 6-6 ATS in their last 12.

Wisconsin had an early bye week last week and is 1-1 SU and ATS so far this season. They’re only 2-5 ATS in their last seven and on the road they’re 5-7 SU and ATS in their last 12. When favored the Badgers are 6-9 ATS in their last 15.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (+5.5/48) – Matchup Report

The Aggies and Razorbacks meet up at the Dallas Cowboy’s AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this weekend. Texas A&M has won 11 straight with an 8-3 record ATS. For total bettors they’ve been a smart Under play at 6-2 Under in their last eight overall, and 7-2 Under in their last nine road games. When favored Texas A&M has won 17 straight with a 10-7 ATS record.

Arkansas is 3-0 SU and ATS this season, and in their last 15 games they boast a money-making 12-3 ATS record. On the road it’s been a different story. The Razorbacks are 1-13 SU and 5-9 ATS in their last 14 road games.

Last season Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 42-31 as s 14.5-point favorite. Overall, the Aggies have won nine straight versus the Razorbacks with a 4-5 ATS record.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Alabama Crimson Tide (-44.5/58.5) – Matchup Report

In one of the biggest mismatches of the weekend top ranked Alabama are huge favorites against Southern Miss. Alabama has won 17 straight at 11-6 ATS, and at home they’ won their last 38 games. When favored by 44 points or more the Crimson Tide are 15-0 SU but only 3-12 ATS in their last 15 games.

The Golden Eagles are 4-12 in their last 16 games with a 5-11 record ATS. As an underdog they’re 3-2 ATS in their last five. Against Alabama the Golden Eagles have lost seven straight with a 2-5 record ATS.

The last time Alabama and Southern Miss met up in 2019 the Crimson Tide won 49-7 as a 37-point home favorite.