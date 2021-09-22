College Football Picks – FanDuel UM Bonus

College football picks from our resident NCAA analysts. We focus on Michigan, Indiana, Colorado and Virginia predictions this week.

Colorado at Arizona State (-14.5/45) – Matchup Report

The Buffalos are coming off a 30-0 shutout loss to Minnesota in which they were a 2.5-point favorite! However, Arizona State is 0-3 against the spread this season, and have lost four straight ATS overall and eight of their last 10. In their last four versus Colorado, Arizona State is 1-3 ATS.

Pick: Colorado +14.5

Indiana at Western Kentucky (+9/63) – Matchup Report

After filling bettor’s pockets last year Indiana is coming back down to earth at 1-2 ATS so far this season. As a road favorite the Hoosiers are a solid 7-1 SU in their last eight, but only 3-5 ATS. Western Kentucky is 2-0 ATS this season and 4-1 ATS in their last five. When listed as a home underdog they’re 9-3 ATS in their last 12.

Pick: Western Kentucky +9

Rutgers at Michigan (-18.5/51.5) – Matchup Report

We whiffed on Michigan last week and have been surprised by their 3-0 ATS start. At home the Wolverines have been streaking with three straight ATS wins, which were preceded by four straight ATS losses. They’ve won six straight against Rutgers and should make it seven this weekend.

Pick: Michigan -18.5

Nebraska at Michigan State (-5/51.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan State has been killing bettors at home with a 1-7-1 ATS record in their last nine. Nebraska is 7-2 ATS in their last nine, and as an underdog they’ve won four straight ATS. In this matchup Nebraska is also 7-1 ATS in their last eight.

Pick: Nebraska +5

Wake Forest at Virginia (-4/67) – Matchup Report

Virginia has been humming along lately at 7-2 ATS in their last nine, while at home they’ve won six straight ATS and 10 of their last 11. Wake Forest is 1-4 ATS in their last five and 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games.

Pick: Virginia -4

Colorado State at Iowa (-23/45) – Matchup Report

Iowa is on a nine-game winning streak with a stellar 8-1 record ATS. They’ve also won five in a row at home at 4-1 ATS. Colorado State is 1-4 SU and ATS in their last five games, and in their last eight losses they’ve allowed on average 38 points against.

Pick: Iowa -23