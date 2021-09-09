College Football Picks – UM, Iowa, More

Week 3 brings terrific college football betting action and we focus on a few of the states where bettors can log in and bet remotely at regulated sportsbooks.

That means Colorado, Michigan, Iowa, Virginia and more. Check out the picks and analysis with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M at Colorado (+17/50.5) – Bet FanDuel | Matchup Report

This is a neutral site matchup being played at Empower Field, the home of the Denver Broncos. Texas A&M heads into the matchup on a nine-game winning streak during which they’re 7-2 against the spread. Colorado has dropped three in a row ATS, but they’re 5-1 ATS in their last six versus Texas A&M, which includes an upset win the last time they met up. They’ll keep it close enough for an ATS upset this weekend.

Pick: Colorado +17

Washington at Michigan (-7/49) – Bet DraftKings | Matchup Report

Washington is coming off an embarrassing loss to Montana last week in which they were a 22.5-point favorite. That was their third straight ATS loss and it dropped them to 4-7 ATS in their last 11. Michigan hasn’t been much better at 1-5 ATS in their last six and 1-4 ATS in their last five at home. The standout trend for us is Washington’s 2-5 ATS mark in their last seven as a road underdog.

Pick: Michigan -7

Illinois at Virginia (-10/55) – Bet DraftKings| Matchup Report

Illinois has only three wins in their last 13 games during which they’re 5-8 ATS. Virginia has a 5-1 record in their last six and they’re 6-1 ATS in their last seven. When favored Virginia has been a near-lock for bettors at 6-1 SU and ATS in their last seven.

Pick: Virginia -10

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech (-20/54) – Matchup Report

Virginia Tech has covered in their last two games, but before that they were a lousy 2-7 ATS in their previous nine. When favored by 20-points or more Virginia Tech has dropped four straight ATS. Middle Tennessee is a surprising 6-2 ATS in their last 10, with five of those wins coming as the underdog.

Pick: Middle Tennessee +20

Iowa at Iowa State (-4.5/46) – Bet FanDuel | Matchup Report

Iowa heads into this interstate battle on a seven-game winning streak with a 6-1 record ATS. They’re also 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in their last six road games. The last time these two teams clashed, Iowa edged Iowa State 18-17 as a 1.5-point favorite. Iowa has won five straight against Iowa State at 3-1-1 ATS, and in their last four road games against them they’re 4-0 SU and 2-1-1 ATS.

Pick: Iowa +4.5