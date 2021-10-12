Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado, Virginia, Iowa, Pitt predictions

October 12, 2021 - National Football Post

We focus on college football predictions in states where regulated betting exists, therefore the games involving Colorado, Virginia, Iowa, Pitt predictions are among our NCAA picks for Week 7.

Odds are from Draft Kings as of Tuesday, so check their site for updated lines as well as hundreds of fun and profitable props and other cool betting options.

Arizona at Colorado  (-7.5/45.5) – Matchup Report

Arizona is winless on the season and they’ve lost 17 straight overall while going 4-13 ATS. However, they’re 7-2 SU and 5-4 ATS in their last nine versus Colorado. Colorado is 1-6 SU and ATS in their last seven, and at home they’ve lost four straight ATS.

Pick: Arizona +7.5

Michigan State at Indiana (+4.5/51.5) – Matchup Report

The Spartans are 6-0 this season and a solid 4-1-1 ATS. They’ve also won three in a row on the road both SU and ATS. Indiana has been a disappointment for bettors lately at 1-5 ATS in their last six. In this matchup the Spartans are 10-2 SU and 8-4 ATS in their last 12

Pick: Michigan State -4.5

Duke at Virginia (-10.5/69) – Matchup Report

Duke is 4-1 ATS in their last five, but on the road they’ve lost five in a row SU and ATS, and they’re 1-10 SU and 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11. Virginia has been solid at home at 10-2 SU and ATS in their last 12. In this matchup Virginia has won six straight SU and ATS.

Pick: Virginia -10.5

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (+5/58) – Matchup Report

Pittsburgh has been paying off bettors with a 7-2 record SU and ATS in their last nine games. They’ve also won three straight ATS on the road. Virginia Tech has dropped three straight ATS and they’re 3-7 ATS in their last 10. Last season Pittsburgh upset Virginia Tech 47-14 as a 6.5-point underdog, and they’re 12-2 ATS in their last 14 versus Virginia Tech

Pick: Pittsburgh -5

Purdue at Iowa (-11.5/44) – Matchup Report

Purdue was a 2.5-point favorite last week in a 20-13 loss to Minnesota. Purdue is now 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games. Iowa is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS this season, and they’ve won 12 straight overall at 10-2 ATS. Purdue upset Iowa 24-20 as a 3.5-point underdog last season and they’ve won four straight ATS against them. In their last five games in Iowa Purdue is 5-0 ATS.

Pick: Purdue +11.5

