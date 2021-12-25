Cotton Bowl Betting: Alabama Cincinnati Pick

Cincinnati gets a chance to prove it can handle the big boys in the Cotton Bowl as the undefeated Bearcats take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
And oddsmakers are not convinced, making the Cotton Bowl betting line favoring Bama at nearly two TDs as of Christmas Day. Good thing for Cincy bettors that their team has been biting hard as an underdog, covering six straight in this role.
Alabama vs Cincinnati Prediction
Keys: Cincinnati boasts a pair of All-America cornerbacks and a tough offensive line. Alabama has more talent across the board and tougher strength of schedule in the SEC.
Cotton Bowl betting: Bama -13.5, Total 57.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report