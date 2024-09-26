Cowboys Giants Betting Picks, TNF Goes UNDER?

The Cowboys never lose to the Giants (13-1 SU) and the Giants never win on Thursday night (eight straight losses)– seems like a recipe for a Dallas cover at New York on a short week.

But the Cowboys have been mashed two weeks in a row at home while the G-Men have been competitive against three decent teams. Is 5.5 points too much against a team riding a 5-1-1 ATS home streak.

The Giants meanwhile usually play UNDER at home and usually play UNDER as the underdog, which is attracting total action on the TNF NFC East matchup.

Cowboys Giants Betting Picks: Odds NYG +5.5, Total 44 | Matchup Stats

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

They destroyed the Browns in the other road game this season, but bombed at home against the Saints and Ravens. Dak Prescott kills divisional foes and usually covers the spread against them too (25-8 ATS).

Their pass defense should cause headaches for Daniel Jones, who doesn’t have much of a ground game to rely on. They are also 13-2 ATS in 15 recent games as road chalk, while wining 5 straight TNF games.

Dallas has covered 6 of 7 trips here and they have also played 5 straight OVERs for totals watchers.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

Dallas can’t stop the run, which should encourage the Giants to try running again after three weeks of ground-game failure. And Jones should have some designed runs too. If they can grind some clock, they can keep this close against a fragile Cowboys team.

The Giants were competitive against the unbeaten Vikings and their loss to Washington doesn’t seem so bad after the Commanders excellent MNF win. And they beat the Browns. Maybe they are not as bad as people think and can keep this thing under a TD.

Cowboys Giants Betting Picks

Dallas is primed for a rebound performance here but we can’t trust them with this many points on the road. The UNDER, however, is appealing based on the Giants recent play and traditional activity at home. We see this game slowing down and grinding UNDER.

Giants Cowboys Betting Trends

Cowboys are 13-2 ATS past 15 games as road favorites

Cowboys are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games against NY Giants and 15-3 SU vs divisional teams

Cowboys played 5 straight OVERs

Cowboys 6-1 ATS past 7 games @ NY Giants

Cowboys 5-0 SU run on Thursdays

Giants are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games at home

UNDER is 22-8 past 30 NYG home games

Giants lost 20 of their past 27 September games

Giants are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games played in Week 4.

Giants are 0-8 SU in their last 8 games played on a Thursday.

UNDER is 16-6 NY Giants’ last 22 games as the underdog.