Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is pressured by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys Chargers Pick, Monday Night Football Props

October 15, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Dallas heads into a bye week while the LA Chargers come off theirs in Monday Nighter that sees an embarrassed Cowboys team visiting a rested Chargers team.

Dak Prescott was bad in Week 5 but he gets the worst pass defense in the NFL here to improve in Week 6. The Cowboys might be over-hyped but they are also angry after their humbling in San Francisco.

A curious trend here sees the Chargers dominating NFC East teams ATS – 15-3-1 in their past 19 games. Does it matter here? Does it matter that former Dallas coach Kellen Moore is now calling plays for the Chargers?

Cowboys Chargers Pick: Odds LAC +1.5, Total 51 | Matchup Report

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

LA ranks dead last in passing defense and Prescott should be able to get chunk plays. They have a knack for winning on MNF (10-1 SU past 11) and have covered the past four seasons before their bye week.

On paper, Dallas has the superior talent and Micah Parsons can wreck this whole game if he is on.

Another weird trend point to the Chargers losing here – over the past 11 seasons, they have alternated wins and losses following their bye week and they are due to lose if that continues.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Despite his name value, Prescott is not a highly rated QB and the Chargers will get after him here. LA has trended UNDER on MNF over recent years and the total is 51 which is super high.

We see Charger TEs getting targets here after Dallas has struggled to contain George Kittle and others this season. The Chargers have been a reliable bet when catching points, going 9-3 ATS in their past 12 games as dogs.

LA comes into this game rested, and have watched tape on how the 49ers smashed Dallas.

Cowboys Chargers Pick

Last week, Dallas came to California and got curb-stomped by the 49ers. This will be different as Dallas wins and covers the small spread here. They are 10-1 SU in their past 11 Monday Nighters and a win will do the trick here covering 1.5 points.

Cowboys Chargers Props

Gerald Everett OVER 2.5 receptions @ Draft Kings – TEs have enjoyed lots of success vs the Cowboys so far this season. We see both LA TEs getting in on the act on MNF.

Jake Ferguson Anytime TD +200 @ Draft Kings – the Dallas TE has been targeted 11 times in the red zone though the first four games. He has the best value here on the TD list.

Monday Night Football Trends

Cowboys have covered past 4 seasons before their bye week

Chargers have alternated wins and losses the past 10 seasons after a bye week, they are due to lose

Chargers are 15-3-1 ATS in their last 19 games vs NFC East division.

Cowboys are 10-1 SU in their last 11 Monday Night road games

Cowboys 7-2 ATS past 9 MNF games

UNDER is 17-6 LA Chargers’ last 23 games played in Week 6.

UNDER is 8-2 LA Chargers’ last 10 games played on a Monday

Chargers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as the underdog.

