Cowboys Chargers Pick, Monday Night Football Props

Dallas heads into a bye week while the LA Chargers come off theirs in Monday Nighter that sees an embarrassed Cowboys team visiting a rested Chargers team.
Dak Prescott was bad in Week 5 but he gets the worst pass defense in the NFL here to improve in Week 6. The Cowboys might be over-hyped but they are also angry after their humbling in San Francisco.
A curious trend here sees the Chargers dominating NFC East teams ATS – 15-3-1 in their past 19 games. Does it matter here? Does it matter that former Dallas coach Kellen Moore is now calling plays for the Chargers?
Cowboys Chargers Pick: Odds LAC +1.5, Total 51 | Matchup Report