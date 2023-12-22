Cowboys Dolphins Picks, Mostert OVER, Pollard TD

Bettors have been piling money on the Dallas Cowboys as they visit Miami in Week 16, but can this road-patsy team be trusted with even a 1-point spread?
The line has moved to -1 Dolphins as of Friday at Draft Kings Sportsbook despite their 0-5 ATS streak as underdogs and they 27- ATS run in Sunday road games.
Miami almost always wins at home (18-3 SU) and covers at a healthy rate while the Cowboys have been a shit show on the road. However, the Cowboys have bounced back nicely off losses the past few years as their 12-1 ATS run coming off a loss will prove.
Both teams have plenty of motivation, so that is not a handicapping factor and the weather should be toasty, just the way both teams like it.
Cowboys Dolphins Picks: Odds MIA -1, Total 50 | Matchup Report