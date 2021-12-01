Cowboys Saints Pick, Take Home Dogs?

The Dallas Cowboys are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 conference games and are 8-3 ATS overall this season, so bettors will instantly gravitate towards America’s team. But the numbers in the Week 13 Thursday Nighter say ‘Not so fast.’
They visit the New Orleans Saints, who have been dominant as the underdog, going 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 of those games. They have also dominated the Cowboys at home over the years.
Taysom Hill will start at quarterback for the Saints, adding juice to an offense that desperately needs it. He will be tough to game plan for considering his running ability and lack of tape on this style of Saints offense. Take the home underdog +4.5 at FanDuel.
Cowboys Saints Betting Pick, Odds: Saints +4.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report