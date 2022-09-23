Cowboys Giants Prediction, NYG wins again

Why Dallas can Cover

Dallas has dominated New York, beating them in 14 of the past 19 meetings. Dallas is also a strong underdog, as they’re 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games as underdogs.

Combining history with the strong rushing tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Cowboys could look to play spoilers on Monday Night. Plus, do you really trust the Giants as home favorites? Especially on Monday Night when they have failed to cover six in a row.

Why New York can Cover

The Giants have been a relentless team throughout the first two weeks of the season, and have been defying the odds. History says Dallas should knock off New York on the road for an upset win, but the Giants have found success in their rushing yards leader Saquon Barkley, and I like the landscape of this team.

I like the Giants on Monday Night.

Cowboys Giants Prediction

Injuries to Dak Prescott and Tyron Smith have me nervous to back the Cowboys as small dogs. The Giants are hot right now, and until they slow down, I’m backing them. For totals bettors, the Giants have been a reliable UNDER bet at home (12-1 past 13).

Anytime TD Picks

Michael Gallup (+200 FanDuel)

If Michael Gallup plays, which looks likely, I love his odds of +200 for an anytime touchdown. Gallup is arguably the most explosive player on the Dallas offense, but injuries have kept him off the field. A healthy Gallup could easily see 10+ targets and a touchdown on Monday Night.

Daniel Bellinger (+500 FanDuel)

The Giants’ rookie tight end saw a 10 percent increase in offensive snaps played in Week 2, and I think that trend continues as we enter Week 3. Bellinger caught his first career target in the NFL for a touchdown last week, and I’m banking on him to be a more favored target for Daniel Jones in Week 3.

Giants Cowboys Betting Trends

UNDER is 12-1 NY Giants’ last 13 games at home, but the OVER is 7-1 in their past 8 Week 3 games.

Cowboys are 17-7 ATS in their last 24 games

Cowboys are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog.

Cowboys are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against NY Giants.

Cowboys are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

Cowboys have covered 6 straight divisional games (20-7 ATS in past 27 vs NFC East)

Giants lost 6 straight Monday Nighters

Giants played UNDER in 6 straight divisional home games

