Cowboys Giants Prediction, NYG wins again

Dallas has been a terrific bet on the road, as a dog and against the New York Giants and all three situations apply here in the Week 3 Monday Nighter.
Betting on the Cowboys requires that you believe in Dallas’ ability to overcome a plethora of injuries and poor offensive line play. The line opened at 4.5 points but was bet down to -1 as of Friday.
Will the Cowboys be able to win a second straight with Cooper Rush under center or will the undefeated Giants continue their surprising start?
Cowboys Giants Prediction: Odds NYG -1, Total 39 | Matchup Report