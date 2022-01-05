Cowboys Eagles Pick, Dallas Covers in Philly

The Dallas Cowboys will play to win. The Philadelphia Eagles may turn the other cheek and let their hated division rival leave town with an easy victory.
Week 18 sees an NFC East battle where both teams are headed for the playoffs. But while slumping Dallas says it will play its starters and get ready for the playoffs, Philly coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t decided who will play.
Most of the trends and logic point to Dallas winning, but can they cover an-ever expanding point spread (7.5 points as of Wednesday at FanDuel) at Philly?
Cowboys Eagles Prediction: Odds PHI +7.5, Total 42.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report