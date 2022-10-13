Dallas Philadelphia Prediction, Eagles Cover

WHY THE COWBOYS WILL COVER

That’s an awfully high number considering that this is a matchup between two top-six teams in terms of DVOA. Dallas also owns plenty of positive ATS trends including 8 straight wins and covers vs divisional foes, 10-1 ATS on the road and 18-7 ATS as an underdog.

Don’t forget they have owned the Eagles (7-2 SU and ATS) over recent seasons.

WHY THE EAGLES WILL COVER

It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys can keep rolling considering their quarterback situation combined with some tough injuries. This could be a wakeup call on the road in prime time, especially with Dallas traveling cross-country following a big win in L.A.

The Eagles have been a safe bet heading into a bye week as well, 8-1 ATS past nine seasons, per Trend Dummy.

Dallas Philadelphia Prediction

Jalen Hurts is playing so well, Philly is healthier and hotter and this should be a statement game at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles. They take down Dallas by at least a touchdown.

Eagles Cowboys Prop Picks

Jalen Hurts Eagles – This will be minus money, but seemingly safe money. The Philly QB gets into the end zone every week, although this will be the toughest defense he has faced.

Dalton Schultz Cowboys – Watch his status, he was questionable as of Thursday. If he plays, he is the perfect safety blanket for Cooper Rush.

Philadelphia Dallas Betting Trends

Eagles are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite.

Eagles are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games.

UNDER is 12-1 Dallas’ last 13 Sunday games

Cowboys are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 road games

Cowboys are 7-2 SU, ATS in their last 9 games against Philadelphia.

Cowboys won and covered 8 straight divisional games, 22-7 ATS past 29

Cowboys are 18-7 ATS in their last 25 games as the underdog.

Eagles are 17-6-1 ATS in their last 24 games played in Week 6.

Eagles won and covered 6 straight pre bye week games, 8-1 ATS past 9 seasons