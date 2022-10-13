Dallas Philadelphia Prediction, Eagles Cover

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are a combined 9-1, despite the fact Dallas hasn’t had its star quarterback for almost the entire season. It doesn’t appear Dak Prescott will be available yet again Sunday night in Philly, but backup Cooper Rush has held his own in four wins.
Dalton Schultz should be back but the Eagles usually win when favored (10-1 SU) and boast a terrific pre-bye-week angle that sees them cover spreads heading into byes.
With Philly favored by 6.5 points at home, let’s look at both sides.
Dallas Philadelphia Pick: Odds PHI -6, Total 42 | Matchup Stats