Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Philadelphia Prediction, Eagles Cover

October 13, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are a combined 9-1, despite the fact Dallas hasn’t had its star quarterback for almost the entire season. It doesn’t appear Dak Prescott will be available yet again Sunday night in Philly, but backup Cooper Rush has held his own in four wins.

Dalton Schultz should be back but the Eagles usually win when favored (10-1 SU) and boast a terrific pre-bye-week angle that sees them cover spreads heading into byes.

With Philly favored by 6.5 points at home, let’s look at both sides.

Dallas Philadelphia Pick: Odds PHI -6, Total 42 | Matchup Stats

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

WHY THE COWBOYS WILL COVER

That’s an awfully high number considering that this is a matchup between two top-six teams in terms of DVOA. Dallas also owns plenty of positive ATS trends including 8 straight wins and covers vs divisional foes, 10-1 ATS on the road and 18-7 ATS as an underdog.

Don’t forget they have owned the Eagles (7-2 SU and ATS) over recent seasons.

WHY THE EAGLES WILL COVER

It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys can keep rolling considering their quarterback situation combined with some tough injuries. This could be a wakeup call on the road in prime time, especially with Dallas traveling cross-country following a big win in L.A.

The Eagles have been a safe bet heading into a bye week as well, 8-1 ATS past nine seasons, per Trend Dummy.

Dallas Philadelphia Prediction

Jalen Hurts is playing so well, Philly is healthier and hotter and this should be a statement game at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles. They take down Dallas by at least a touchdown.

Eagles Cowboys Prop Picks

Jalen Hurts Eagles – This will be minus money, but seemingly safe money. The Philly QB gets into the end zone every week, although this will be the toughest defense he has faced.

Dalton Schultz Cowboys – Watch his status, he was questionable as of Thursday. If he plays, he is the perfect safety blanket for Cooper Rush.

Philadelphia Dallas Betting Trends

Eagles are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite.

Eagles are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games.

UNDER is 12-1 Dallas’ last 13 Sunday games

Cowboys are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 road games

Cowboys are 7-2 SU, ATS in their last 9 games against Philadelphia.

Cowboys won and covered 8 straight divisional games, 22-7 ATS past 29

Cowboys are 18-7 ATS in their last 25 games as the underdog.

Eagles are 17-6-1 ATS in their last 24 games played in Week 6.

Eagles won and covered 6 straight pre bye week games, 8-1 ATS past 9 seasons

Bet DAL PHI

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 13th, 8:15 PM

Washington -1.5 -110

Chicago +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +9 -110

Green Bay -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati -2 -110

New Orleans +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -6.5 -110

Atlanta +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

New England +3.5 -110

Cleveland -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +2.5 -110

Indianapolis -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota -3 -110

Miami +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore -6 -110

NY Giants +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -6.5 -110

Pittsburgh +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 4:05 PM

Carolina +9.5 -110

LA Rams -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 4:05 PM

Arizona -2.5 -110

Seattle +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo -2.5 -110

Kansas City +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 16th, 8:20 PM

Dallas +5.5 -110

Philadelphia -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 17th, 8:15 PM

Denver +4 -110

LA Chargers -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 20th, 8:15 PM

New Orleans +2 -110

Arizona -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats