Cowboys 49ers Betting Prediction, SNF goes OVER

Its possible that Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings could miss Sunday’s game vs Dallas, joining Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk on the sidelines.

Who then will drive the offense for the 49ers at home in a must-win game?

Or does it even matter vs a Cowboys defense that routinely gets smashed for 40+ points? Both teams have limped to a 3-8 ATS mark over the past 11 games while the Cowboys have some extra rest off a bye.

Cowboys 49ers Betting Prediction: Odds SF -4, Total 47 | Matchup Report

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

We keep waiting for Dallas to put it together and they have the talent on both sides of the ball. They have plenty of time to heal up after getting pummeled at home by the Lions and they are 6-2 ATS the past 8 seasons after a bye.

The injury list for the 49ers is extensive and even if some of those guys come back, it’s a depleted roster that an NFC contender should be able to exploit. Plus they catch 4 points to boot and the 49ers are 2-9 ATS in 11 recent home games.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

At 3-4, the 49ers really must win here and HC Kyle Shanahan will plan something special here. Samuel had pneumonia but might play. Kittle is hobbling. If both play, the options and the odds improve here.

Dallas has allowed 40 points several times this and the 49ers defense remains intact sufficiently to prevent a big scoring day.

Cowboys 49ers Betting Prediction

While we think the 49ers will prevail here, we don’t like the 4-point spread. We do like the prospects for a second SNF OVER after a string of UNDERs. Dallas tends to play OVER in conference play and we think this game will open up and flow freely.

Dallas San Francisco Betting Trends

49ers are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games at home.

Cowboys are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games played in October.

Both teams are 3-8 ATS past 11 games

OVER is 11-4 Dallas’ last 15 conference games

Cowboys are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games the underdog.

Cowboys are 6-2 ATS past 8 games after a bye week