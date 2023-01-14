Cowboys Bucs Pick, Brady Bests Dak

Two teams coming off humiliating losses meet to wrap up Wild Card weekend and Dallas is a small road favorite at Tampa Bay.
The Bucs catch 2.5 points at FanDuel, but arrive with a 2-12-1 ATS streak since Week 3. Meanwhile the Cowboys are almost a certain losing bet in January as their 2-12 ATS run suggests.
So which disappointing team moves on? Tom Brady is 7-0 lifetime vs Dallas and the Cowboys haven’t been a playoff road favorite since 1997 when Hall of Famer Troy Aikman lost to non-Hall of Famer Kerry Collins at Carolina.
Cowboys Bucs Pick: Odds TB +2.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report