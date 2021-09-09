Dallas Tampa Bay Props: Brady, Fournette, Pollard Picks

Another season opens and Tom Brady is still a featured attraction for fans and NFL prop bettors. And we like the GOAT to start the 2021 season off strongly as we pick our three favorite Dallas Tampa Bay props for the season-opening Cowboys-Buccaneers game.

Check the latest odds and specials at FanDuel as these lines will probably shift before kickoff.

Tom Brady OVER 306.5 Passing Yards

The Dallas Cowboys gave up the 5th most passing yards to opposing wide receivers this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have arguably the best wide receiver core in the NFL. The Cowboys will be starting Anthony Brown across from Trevon Diggs at cornerback.

According to PFF, he ranked 85th out of 121 cornerback’s last season. Trevon Diggs ranked 58th. Tom Brady eclipsed 330 passing yards in each of his last three regular-season games last season. This should be an automatic bet.

Tony Pollard OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards

As good as the Buccaneers’ defense was last season, they struggled again running backs catching passes out of the backfield. The Bucs finished 23rd in running back receiving yards allowed and returned every starter on defense.

Pollard should get a ton of 3rd down playing time this season. He excels on catching the ball out of the backfield, and the Cowboys want to keep Ezekiel Elliot fresh. This number is far too low.

Leonard Fournette OVER 35.5 Rushing Yards

If you thought the Cowboys’ pass defense was bad last season, wait until you hear about their run defense. They gave up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL last season, and Football Outsiders had them as the 23rd ranked rush defense.

Adding Micah Parsons isn’t going to fix all their problems on defense. Fournette ran for over 35.5 yards in all three playoff games last season, and should share the carry load with Ronald Jones.

Fournette should have a heavy workload in the second half if the Bucs get out to an early lead, ideally taking this bet OVER the total easily.

