Injured Browns Faves on Short Week

The question for Cleveland backers heading into Thursday Night Football is simple – can the Browns shrug off a slew of injuries and still cover a small home spread?

Cleveland is severely banged up heading into this game on a short week, minus Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt and with Baker Mayfield playing through a serious shoulder injury. Still, they do have some trends on their side (5-1 in their last six conference games and are 4-1 coming off a loss of 14 points or more).

Denver meanwhile is often a safe bet on Thursday, going 11-3 ATS and SU over 14 seasons. They have to feel confident facing a decimated Browns squad.

Denver Cleveland Odds: Browns -3.5, Total 42.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why Denver Broncos can cover the spread

The Broncos’ are seeing the Browns at the exact right time. They are severely banged up and are playing their worst football of the season. The Browns have lost back-to-back games, and quarterback Mayfield is not playing well.

Out of the 35 quarterbacks who have played since Week 3, Mayfield ranks 29th in EPA per play. He has not been efficient and is battling a shoulder injury of his own. He is expected to start on Thursday Night.

If quarterback Teddy Bridgewater cuts out the turnovers, this team can be a threat in the AFC. In the Broncos’ three wins this season, Bridgewater had four touchdowns and zero interceptions. In their three losses, he has five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Why Cleveland Browns can cover the spread

The Broncos came into this season expecting to have a top ten defense. That has not been the case. According to Football Outsiders, they have the 24th ranked DVOA defense in the entire NFL.

Since Week 4, the Broncos are 28th in EPA per play on defense. Even with all the injuries on their offense, the Browns will be able to move the ball. Donovan Peoples-Jones has emerged as a deep threat for the Browns, and it looks like Odell Beckham Jr. will play.

The Raiders defense dominated the line of scrimmage against the Browns last week. They sacked Bridgewater five times and forced four turnovers. Myles Garrett is playing at an extremely high level and could cause Denver all kinds of problems.

Broncos Browns betting pick

The Browns are just too banged up right now. This spread is too high. We take the road dogs on a short week.

Broncos +3.5

Cleveland Denver Betting Trends

Broncos are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games against Cleveland.

Broncos are 11-3 SU and ATS in their last 14 games played on a Thursday.

Broncos are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Cleveland.

OVER is 5-1 Cleveland’s last 6 conference games

Browns are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Thursday.