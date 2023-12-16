Broncos Lions Pick, Goff Passing Prop

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver has made a remarkable turnaround and looks like a credible threat to win the AFC. The defense, once scorched for 70 by the Dolphins, is allowing 16 PPG over the past eight games.

Russ Wilson has been efficient while the Lions have been taking silly chances and stupid 4th-down gambles. They have every chance to win this game outright and the points feel like a bonus. And the Lions after a fast start are just 3-4 ATS in their past 7 games.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Despite their recent struggles, the Lions were recently considered Super Bowl contenders and haven’t lost much since then. Their play has fallen off but they still own positive ATS trends at home, overall and vs non-conference foes (6-1 ATS).

Broncos Lions Pick

We never really believed in the Lions but we did lose quite a bit of money fading them. This feels like another spot where the Lions will falter and with the Broncos surging and aiming at playoff seeding, we like Denver plus the points.

Lions Broncos Prop Bets

Jared Goff OVER 253.5 passing yards @ Draft Kings – The Lions need to sling it around to open up the ground attack, which in turn opens up the aerial attack. Goff is the beneficiary here and should go for 300 ish.

Broncos Lions Betting Trends

UNDER is 7-1 past 8 Denver games

Lions are 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games

Broncos have lost 6 straight Saturday games, 1-5 ATS

UNDER is 15-6 Denver’s last 21 games as the underdog including 5 straight

Lions are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games at home

Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 non-conference games