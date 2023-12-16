Lions receiver Jameson Williams celebrates with running back David Montgomery (5) after Montgomery's touchdown against the Panthers during the first half Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Ford Field.

Broncos Lions Pick, Goff Passing Prop

December 15, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Denver always seems to lose on Saturdays (six straight) but they can lose here in Detroit in Week 15 and still put money in your pockets.

Detroit, fresh off a bad loss to the Bears, were bet up to 5.5-point favorites but money mid-week has come hard on Denver and the line sat at -4.5 as of Thursday. And many believe the Broncos are trending the right way while the Lions are fading.

However Detroit is 17-6 ATS in their past 23 games and 14-5 ATS in their last 19 at home. Get the latest at Draft Kings. 

Broncos Lions Pick: Odds DET -4.5, Total 48 | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver has made a remarkable turnaround and looks like a credible threat to win the AFC. The defense, once scorched for 70 by the Dolphins, is allowing 16 PPG over the past eight games.

Russ Wilson has been efficient while the Lions have been taking silly chances and stupid 4th-down gambles. They have every chance to win this game outright and the points feel like a bonus. And the Lions after a fast start are just 3-4 ATS in their past 7 games.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Despite their recent struggles, the Lions were recently considered Super Bowl contenders and haven’t lost much since then. Their play has fallen off but they still own positive ATS trends at home, overall and vs non-conference foes (6-1 ATS).

Broncos Lions Pick

We never really believed in the Lions but we did lose quite a bit of money fading them. This feels like another spot where the Lions will falter and with the Broncos surging and aiming at playoff seeding, we like Denver plus the points.

Lions Broncos Prop Bets

Jared Goff OVER 253.5 passing yards @ Draft Kings – The Lions need to sling it around to open up the ground attack, which in turn opens up the aerial attack. Goff is the beneficiary here and should go for 300 ish.

Broncos Lions Betting Trends

UNDER is 7-1 past 8 Denver games

Lions are 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games

Broncos have lost 6 straight Saturday games, 1-5 ATS

UNDER is 15-6 Denver’s last 21 games as the underdog including 5 straight

Lions are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games at home

Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 non-conference games

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland +0.5 -111

Houston -0.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Detroit -2.5 +103

Minnesota +2.5 +103

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -1.5 -108

Tennessee +1.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +1.5 -110

Atlanta -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay -4.5 -110

Carolina +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Washington +1.5 -115

NY Jets -1.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 4:05 PM

Jacksonville -2.5 -104

Tampa Bay +2.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 4:25 PM

Arizona +2.5 -123

Chicago -2.5 -123

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 4:25 PM

Dallas +0.5 -112

Miami -0.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 8:15 PM

New England +5.5 -110

Denver -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +9.5 -110

Kansas City -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

NY Giants -7.5 -110

Philadelphia +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 8:15 PM

Baltimore +4.5 -104

San Francisco -4.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:15 PM

NY Jets +6.5 -102

Cleveland -6.5 -102

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 8:15 PM

Detroit +5.5 -108

Dallas -5.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +2.5 -105

Chicago -2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +5.5 -105

Houston -5.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Miami +2.5 -128

Baltimore -2.5 -128

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

New England +12.5 -108

Buffalo -12.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +3.5 -108

Indianapolis -3.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Carolina +8.5 -112

Jacksonville -8.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -6.5 -120

NY Giants +6.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Arizona +8.5 -114

Philadelphia -8.5 -114

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

New Orleans +1.5 -116

Tampa Bay -1.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -13.5 -111

Washington +13.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 4:05 PM

Pittsburgh +3.5 -120

Seattle -3.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 4:25 PM

Cincinnati +3.5 -104

Kansas City -3.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 4:25 PM

LA Chargers +6.5 -102

Denver -6.5 -102

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 8:20 PM

Green Bay +1.5 -110

Minnesota -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats