Broncos Lions Pick, Goff Passing Prop

Denver always seems to lose on Saturdays (six straight) but they can lose here in Detroit in Week 15 and still put money in your pockets.
Detroit, fresh off a bad loss to the Bears, were bet up to 5.5-point favorites but money mid-week has come hard on Denver and the line sat at -4.5 as of Thursday. And many believe the Broncos are trending the right way while the Lions are fading.
However Detroit is 17-6 ATS in their past 23 games and 14-5 ATS in their last 19 at home.
Broncos Lions Pick: Odds DET -4.5, Total 48 | Matchup Report