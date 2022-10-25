Broncos Jaguars Pick, London ‘Home’ Game for Jags

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver’s defense remains credible, ranking third in the NFL, and that unit is the main reason for betting the Broncos. They can get after Trevor Lawrence and force the Jaguars into turnovers.

Week 8 has been awesome for Denver bettors in recent seasons with 9 covers in 10 seasons. Why? Does it apply here? No idea, but they head into a bye week in desperate need of a win to salvage their season, so if motivation matters and the chance to get healthy and reset matters, they should be focused here at Wembley Stadium.

There are plenty of negative Jacksonville trends in play as well, including a 6-15 ATS mark n 21 recent games.

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

The Jags also ride a losing skid but have been less predictable. The offense could erupt here and cover three points easily. Or they could get stomped by the Bronco defense.

The neutral site makes handicapping the game tricky and Jacksonville has played eight times here (4-4 SU). The Broncos are 0-1, so maybe this really is a ‘home’ game for Jacksonville.

Broncos Jaguars Pick

Jacksonville is frustrating to watch, with lots of talent mixing with lots of inexperience. We see them popping the game open and covering the points here in a game that goes well into the 40s, so Jags and OVER is the play.

Jaguars Broncos Prop Picks

Coming soon as odds are posted

Denver Jacksonville Betting Trends

Broncos lost 9 of past 10 conference games SU, 2-8 ATS

Broncos are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in Week 8.

UNDER is 15-5 Denver’s last 20 games as the favorite

Jaguars are 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games

Jaguars are 5-18 SU, 6-17 ATS in their last 23 games played in Week 8.