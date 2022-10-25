Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) fakes taking a handoff from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns for their only home preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night, August 14, 2021. The Browns led at the half 13 to 0. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 52

Broncos Jaguars Pick, London ‘Home’ Game for Jags

October 25, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Which team riding a four-game losing streak will cover the spread when they cross the pond for the latest NFL London game – the Denver Broncos or the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Oddsmakers have the Jaguars as 3-point favorites as Denver is likely to trot out backup QB Brett Rypien in place of injured Russell Wilson. Many observers wonder why the Broncos – who boast a competent defense if not a fluid offense – can be dogs to an erratic Jags team with a cringy defense and inconsistent offense.

The total opened at 39.5 points and Denver has a few UNDER trends in play. Overall, this is the 33rd London game and only one game featured team with winning records – London fans get short-changed again here.

Broncos Jaguars Pick: Odds JAC -3, Total 39.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver’s defense remains credible, ranking third in the NFL, and that unit is the main reason for betting the Broncos. They can get after Trevor Lawrence and force the Jaguars into turnovers.

Week 8 has been awesome for Denver bettors in recent seasons with 9 covers in 10 seasons. Why? Does it apply here? No idea, but they head into a bye week in desperate need of a win to salvage their season, so if motivation matters and the chance to get healthy and reset matters, they should be focused here at Wembley Stadium.

There are plenty of negative Jacksonville trends in play as well, including a 6-15 ATS mark n 21 recent games.

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

The Jags also ride a losing skid but have been less predictable. The offense could erupt here and cover three points easily. Or they could get stomped by the Bronco defense.

The neutral site makes handicapping the game tricky and Jacksonville has played eight times here (4-4 SU). The Broncos are 0-1, so maybe this really is a ‘home’ game for Jacksonville.

Broncos Jaguars Pick

Jacksonville is frustrating to watch, with lots of talent mixing with lots of inexperience. We see them popping the game open and covering the points here in a game that goes well into the 40s, so Jags and OVER is the play.

Jaguars Broncos Prop Picks

Coming soon as odds are posted

Denver Jacksonville Betting Trends

Broncos lost 9 of past 10 conference games SU, 2-8 ATS

Broncos are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in Week 8.

UNDER is 15-5 Denver’s last 20 games as the favorite

Jaguars are 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games

Jaguars are 5-18 SU, 6-17 ATS in their last 23 games played in Week 8.

 

