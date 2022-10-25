Broncos Jaguars Pick, London ‘Home’ Game for Jags

Which team riding a four-game losing streak will cover the spread when they cross the pond for the latest NFL London game – the Denver Broncos or the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Oddsmakers have the Jaguars as 3-point favorites as Denver is likely to trot out backup QB Brett Rypien in place of injured Russell Wilson. Many observers wonder why the Broncos – who boast a competent defense if not a fluid offense – can be dogs to an erratic Jags team with a cringy defense and inconsistent offense.
The total opened at 39.5 points and Denver has a few UNDER trends in play. Overall, this is the 33rd London game and only one game featured team with winning records – London fans get short-changed again here.
Broncos Jaguars Pick: Odds JAC -3, Total 39.5 | Matchup Stats