Broncos Chiefs Prediction, Denver Covers

Kansas City has won 15 straight vs Denver and are double-digit favorites in the Week 6 Thursday Nighter where the total has been steadily shrinking.

The total opened over 50 and was 47.5 Wednesday morning at Draft Kings Sportsbook. The Broncos have been a disaster and Travis Kelce may or may not play which accounts for the dwindling number.

Denver has been a good dog bet when catching double digits, covering the last four times they were +10 or more. But their play within the AFC West 4-17 SU over the past five seasons doesn’t give a lot of confidence that can spring an upset here.

Broncos Chiefs Prediction: KC -10.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report