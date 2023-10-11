Jul 28, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets fans as he arrives prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos Chiefs Prediction, Denver Covers

October 11, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Kansas City has won 15 straight vs Denver and are double-digit favorites in the Week 6 Thursday Nighter where the total has been steadily shrinking.

The total opened over 50 and was 47.5 Wednesday morning at Draft Kings Sportsbook. The Broncos have been a disaster and Travis Kelce may or may not play which accounts for the dwindling number.

Denver has been a good dog bet when catching double digits, covering the last four times they were +10 or more. But their play within the AFC West 4-17 SU over the past five seasons doesn’t give a lot of confidence that can spring an upset here.

Broncos Chiefs Prediction: KC -10.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

Denver gets 10.5 points and probably more if Kelce is cleared. And on a short week, its more a question of fatigue and attrition than strategy and talent that usually decides spread winners on Thursday.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

KC’s defense has carried the team so far and its not hard to imagine a smackdown here to the tune of 35-10. The Chiefs can score, the Broncos offense has been terrible.

Kelce is questionable, watch for his status as this spread will climb if he’s cleared. After winning 15 straight against a team that has lost 12 of 14 road games, the victory does not seem to be question – its just a question of that 10.5-point spread.

Broncos Chiefs Prediction

A short week, a banged-up star Tight End, and a meaty spread. This could be a blowout but we think KC will be careful with Mr. Swift and Denver could hang within 10 points here.

Broncos Chiefs Prop Pick

Coming soon…

Denver Kansas City Betting Trends

Chiefs have won 15 straight SU vs Denver

Broncos 1-10 SU past 11 divisional games, 4-17 SU past 21

OVER is 9-1 past 10 Broncos games

UNDER is 10-3 past 13 Chiefs home games

Broncos are 2-12 SU in their last 14 games on the road

Broncos covered 4 straight as double-digit dogs

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 19th, 8:15 PM

Jacksonville -0.5 -111

New Orleans +0.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -1.5 -116

Chicago +1.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 1:00 PM

Detroit +2.5 -111

Baltimore -2.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -2.5 -111

Indianapolis +2.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 1:00 PM

Buffalo -6.5 +100

New England +6.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 1:00 PM

Washington -0.5 -109

NY Giants +0.5 -109

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +1.5 -106

Tampa Bay -1.5 -106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 4:05 PM

Pittsburgh +2.5 -122

LA Rams -2.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 4:05 PM

Arizona +6.5 -112

Seattle -6.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 4:25 PM

Green Bay -0.5 -110

Denver +0.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 4:25 PM

LA Chargers +5.5 -111

Kansas City -5.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 22nd, 8:20 PM

Miami +2.5 -118

Philadelphia -2.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 23rd, 8:15 PM

San Francisco -7.5 -118

Minnesota +7.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 26th, 8:15 PM

Tampa Bay +8.5 -112

Buffalo -8.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats