Denver LA Chargers Picks, Week 16 TNF OVER

Money is coming in on Denver as rookie QB Bo Nix starts getting sharp support in the Week 16 Thursday Nighter.
The Broncos usually lose as underdogs (+2.5 here at FanDuel) with 2-7 SU mark in past nine games and the Chargers usually cover as chalk lately (8-3 ATS). There are UNDER trends here (10-1 past 11 meetings here) and in Chargers divisional games (12-4 past 16).
Denver rides a 10-2 ATS streak while the Chargers are lame within the AFC West losing 10 of 13 recent divisional tilts.
Denver LA Chargers Picks: Odds LAC -2.5, Total 42 | Matchup Report