Broncos Chargers Pick, LA covers MNF

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

At some point, the offense needs to start rolling. Or does it? And the Denver pass defense – rated best in yards per game – should be able to contain a Chargers attack that could be missing both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Neither are guaranteed to play for the Chargers and that would eliminate LA’s WR threat and force more action on the ground.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Denver ranks second last in offensive yards per point, just in case you watched the anemic Broncos and thought their offense was efficient. RBs Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley are clicking in the backfield and the Chargers are getting healthy, just as the Broncos are banged up.

And recent form favors the Chargers as well – Broncos are 1-10 SU in their last 11 divisional games, 1-7 ATS in their last 8 road games and have lost six straight Monday Nighters (3-12-1 ATS in their last 16 on MNF).

Broncos Chargers Pick

This number has moved around a bit with injury news. At -4.5, we love the Chargers and this number could be -6 if Williams and Allen both play. We play the Chargers.

Broncos Chargers Anytime TD Props

Austin Ekeler – he has been terrific and the Chargers may need to force their offense near exclusively to the ground game. He could score two or more, but appears safe money to get there once.

Chargers Broncos Betting Trends

UNDER is 10-2 LA Chargers’ last 12 home games vs Denver.

OVER is 9-2 LA Chargers’ last 11 games.

Broncos are 1-10 SU in their last 11 divisional games

Broncos are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 road games

Broncos have lost 6 straight Monday Nighters and are 3-12-1 ATS in their last 16 on MNF

Chargers are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games played on a Monday.

OVER is 11-3 LA Chargers’ last 14 games as the favorite.