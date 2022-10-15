Broncos Chargers Pick, LA covers MNF

The Chargers are getting healthy, while the Broncos are getting worse (or at least not any better with Russell Wilson and his offense still on the limp). That bodes well for LA Chargers bettors in the Week 6 Monday Nighter as they lay just 4 points at home to visiting Denver.
The Broncos have been a disaster so far, while the Chargers have won two straight and are primed for a run. Combine that with a slew of absolutely horrible streaks and you have plenty of reasons to fade the Broncos.
Broncos Chargers Pick: Odds LAC -4.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Stats