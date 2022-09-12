Denver Seattle Pick, Seahawks upset? MNF Props

Why the Seahawks can cover the Spread

Seattle has been terrific on Mondays and as an early-season home underdog. Overall, Seattle has been home underdog of 6 or more points just three times since 2011 and covered all three games. But those were the old Seahawks.

Denver meanwhile has a crippling 3-14 SU record in their previous 17 Monday road games and are 3-11-1 ATS in their past 15 Monday Night games. But those were the old Broncos.

Don’t sleep on Seattle at home until they prove us all wrong.

Why Denver can cover the Spread

The Broncos come into this season with a revamped offense and a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett. They enter this game with an 8-2 record straight up in their previous 10 opening week matchups.

If Denver’s defense can perform well early, this could be a rout. It could also follow the recent history of UNDER bets, with 10 of 14 meetings here in Seattle going UNDER the total. And Denver has played UNDER in 15 of their past 20 games as favorites.

Denver Seattle Pick

We like Seattle in primetime against a new Broncos squad that might be over-zealous in Wilson’s return. Seattle won’t win much in 2022, but their Monday Night success goes back a decade and this could be a SU upset. At the very least, we will take the 6.5 points.

Anytime TD Picks

Tyler Lockett (+240 FanDuel): Lockett has scored a TD on opening week in 3 out of the previous 4 seasons. Lockett will be an easy target for a Geno Smith led Seattle offense due to his quick route ability.

KJ Hamler (+310 FanDuel): It’s hard to tell who will be the Tyler Lockett of the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson, but Hamler fits the mold the best. Hamler missed most of 2021, but his 30 catches and 3 TDs from 2020 are nothing to slouch over.

Seattle vs Denver Betting Trends

Seahawks are 15-4 SU in their last 19 Monday Night games

Broncos are 3-14 SU in their last 17 Monday road games

Broncos 3-11-1 ATS past 15 MNF games

UNDER is 10-4 past 14 meetings here

Broncos 8-2 SU past 10 season openers

UNDER is 15-5 Denver’s last 20 games as the favorite.

Seahawks are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 conference games

Seattle has been a September home dog just 4 times since 2010 and won outright every time

Seattle has been home underdog of 6 or more points just three times since 2011 and covered all three