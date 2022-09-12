Denver Seattle Pick, Seahawks upset? MNF Props

When Russell Wilson was in Seattle, the Seahawks were awesome on Monday Nights and a bettor’s dream as a home underdog.
With Wilson in Denver, can Seattle’s history continue or are bettors in trouble by betting the Seahawks as 6.5-point home underdog in the Week 1 Monday Nighter?
Seattle has won 15 of their past 19 MNF games and has been a September home dog just four times since 2010, winning outright every time. Is the betting public missing an underdog play on the Seahawks by buying the Broncos hype?
Denver Seattle Pick: Seahawks +6.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Stats