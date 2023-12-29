Lions Cowboys Picks, OVER, Gibbs Prop

Dallas has won 15 straight at home and own a 24-point margin of victory in home games this season as they host the letdown-prone Detroit Lions on Saturday Night.
The 11-4 Lions clinched the NFC North last week but gave up 411 passing yards to Nick Mullens and needed four turnovers to do it. Not exactly powerful stats heading to Dallas, which at 10-5 needs this win badly for playoff seeding.
Detroit usually loses in Dallas (3-11 SU over the years) but they have been a great bet this season on the road and as an underdog. The line was bet down to 5.5 points by mid Saturday which many Cowboys backers feel is a gift.
Lions Cowboys Picks: Odds DAL -5.5, Total 53.5 | Matchup Report