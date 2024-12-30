Lions 49ers Pick, Chalk and OVER MNF

Detroit has injuries on its defensive line while the 49ers have injuries across its offensive line. Why do those two factors equate to a Lions blowout and an OVER bet in the Week 17 Monday Nighter?
Read on. The Lions have all the motivation here as they look ahead to the Vikings in Week 18 while 49ers are better off mailing this one in. Which they might not have to do, they just won’t be able to keep up with a stellar Lions ground game because they can’t stop the run.
Meanwhile Brock Purdy should have more time to pick out Jauan Jennings and others in the passing game, so while we think Detroit will win big here, we see the 49ers scoring into the 20s as well.
Lions 49ers Pick: Odds SF +3.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report