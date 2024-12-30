Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) puts a stiff arm to the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Lions 49ers Pick, Chalk and OVER MNF

December 30, 2024 - Trend Dummy

Detroit has injuries on its defensive line while the 49ers have injuries across its offensive line. Why do those two factors equate to a Lions blowout and an OVER bet in the Week 17 Monday Nighter?

Read on. The Lions have all the motivation here as they look ahead to the Vikings in Week 18 while 49ers are better off mailing this one in. Which they might not have to do, they just won’t be able to keep up with a stellar Lions ground game because they can’t stop the run.

Meanwhile Brock Purdy should have more time to pick out Jauan Jennings and others in the passing game, so while we think Detroit will win big here, we see the 49ers scoring into the 20s as well.

Lions 49ers Pick: Odds SF +3.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Detroit should be able to pound the ball on the ground against a soft 49ers run stop and their 9-1 ATS streak in road games proves they are more than a cover machine at home on the turf.

The Lions almost always win as favorites (25 of past 29) and the 3.5 points is a pretty small number for a motivated playoff team against a hobbled non-playoff team.

They are 8-3 ATS on MNF lately and have more than enough weapons to score into the 40s here.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

They have 14 straight at home to Detroit, not losing to the Lions here since 1975. And despite their injuries, they are historically a great Monday Night Football bet covering 17 of the past 23 times on MNF.

Purdy shouldn’t have to run for his life here and the 49ers possess enough weapons on offense to punch a few scores in against the Lions defense that has been terrible lately.

Expect lots of passing and perhaps enough scoring to keep this game tight to the end.

Lions 49ers Pick

This is a double pick because we see a high-scoring blowout in the cards. Detroit boasts the juggernaut offense and must win to set up the division/top weed battle with Minnesota next week. The Lions are 9-1 ATS past 10 road games also dominate NFC teams to the tune of 31-12 ATS over several seasons. Wouldn’t be surprised to see 45-28 type of result here, easy cover and easy OVER.

Detroit San Francisco Betting Trends

49ers have won 14 straight at home to Lions, Nov. 2, 1975

49ers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games

Lions are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games on the road.

Lions are 31-12 ATS in their last 43 conference games

Lions are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

49ers are 17-6 ATS in their last 23 games played on a Monday.

Lions are 25-4 SU in their last 29 games as faves

49ers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games at home.

