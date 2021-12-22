Dukes Mayo Bowl Pick: Tar Heels over Gamecocks

The game is in Charlotte and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl pick is a decision between North Carolina and South Carolina. The Tar Heels were favored by almost 10 points in mid-December.

South Carolina was a lame 6-6 SU and ATS this season, but they finished the season on bettor’s naughty list with a 2-5 ATS record in their last seven games. On the road the Gamecocks have lost four in a row SU at 1-3 ATS, and they’re 2-10 SU and 4-8 ATS in their last 12 road games.

They’ve also be a major Over play for total bettors on the road at 9-1 Over in their last 10. As an underdog the Gamecocks are a lousy 2-11 SU and 3-10 ATS in their last 13.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. UNC Tar Heels (-9/58.5) – Matchup Report

In their last seven bowl games South Carolina is 5-2 SU and ATS. Three of those SU wins have come as the underdog. As a bowl game underdog they’ve won four straight ATS and five of their last six.

North Carolina was 6-6 SU and 5-7 ATS this season. They are also 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. On the road they’ve lost four is a row at 1-3 ATS, and they’re 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS in their last eight road games. When favored the Tar Heels are 8-3 SU in their last 11 but only 4-7 ATS.

In their last five bowl games North Carolina is 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS. In their last 11 they’re 3-8 SU and 5-6 ATS. As a bowl game favorite they’re 3-3 SU and ATS in their last six.

The Tar Heels and Gamecocks last met up in 2019 when North Carolina delivered a 24-20 upset win as 12.5-point home underdogs. Before that game South Carolina had won three in a row versus North Carolina with a 2-1 ATS record. All four matchups have gone Under the posted total.

Dukes Mayo Betting Pick

UNC -9