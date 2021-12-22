Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10) and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) sack South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown (15) during the second quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021.Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia

Dukes Mayo Bowl Pick: Tar Heels over Gamecocks

December 21, 2021 - National Football Post

The game is in Charlotte and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl pick is a decision between North Carolina and South Carolina. The Tar Heels were favored by almost 10 points in mid-December.

South Carolina was a lame 6-6 SU and ATS this season, but they finished the season on bettor’s naughty list with a 2-5 ATS record in their last seven games. On the road the Gamecocks have lost four in a row SU at 1-3 ATS, and they’re 2-10 SU and 4-8 ATS in their last 12 road games.

They’ve also be a major Over play for total bettors on the road at 9-1 Over in their last 10. As an underdog the Gamecocks are a lousy 2-11 SU and 3-10 ATS in their last 13.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. UNC Tar Heels (-9/58.5) – Matchup Report

In their last seven bowl games South Carolina is 5-2 SU and ATS. Three of those SU wins have come as the underdog. As a bowl game underdog they’ve won four straight ATS and five of their last six.

North Carolina was 6-6 SU and 5-7 ATS this season. They are also 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. On the road they’ve lost four is a row at 1-3 ATS, and they’re 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS in their last eight road games. When favored the Tar Heels are 8-3 SU in their last 11 but only 4-7 ATS.

In their last five bowl games North Carolina is 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS. In their last 11 they’re 3-8 SU and 5-6 ATS. As a bowl game favorite they’re 3-3 SU and ATS in their last six.

The Tar Heels and Gamecocks last met up in 2019 when North Carolina delivered a 24-20 upset win as 12.5-point home underdogs. Before that game South Carolina had won three in a row versus North Carolina with a 2-1 ATS record. All four matchups have gone Under the posted total.

Dukes Mayo Betting Pick

UNC -9

Dukes Mayo Bowl

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 22nd, 8:00 PM

Missouri +3 -107

Army -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 23rd, 3:30 PM

North Texas +4.5 -107

Miami-OH -4.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 23rd, 7:00 PM

UCF +6.5 -110

Florida -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 8:00 PM

Memphis -3 -107

Hawaii +3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 2:30 PM

Georgia State -1.5 -110

Ball State +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 11:00 AM

Western Michigan +7.5 -110

Nevada -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 2:30 PM

Boston College -1 -107

East Carolina +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 12:00 PM

Houston (21) +2.5 -110

Auburn -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 3:15 PM

Air Force +1.5 -107

Louisville -1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 6:45 PM

Mississippi State -9.5 -107

Texas Tech +9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:00 PM

UCLA +3 -107

NC State (18) -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 10:15 PM

West Virginia +7 -110

Minnesota -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 11:00 AM

SMU -1 -107

Virginia +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 2:15 PM

Maryland +2.5 -110

Virginia Tech -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 5:45 PM

Clemson (19) -1 -107

Iowa State +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 9:15 PM

Oregon (15) +4 -110

Oklahoma (14) -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats