Philly has been praised for its offseason of retooling a championship roster while Dallas has been criticized for forcing Micah Parsons out of town.
Which opinions will yield betting results as the Eagles Cowboys Week 1 pick works its way through Thursday night’s season opener.
If you believe in 21-4 trends this century, you might lean on the Eagles here as Super Bowl champs have opened he following season with an SU win at that rate. Philly has also won 9 straight divisional matchups as favorites and are 5-1 ATS at home to their despised foes.
The Thursday night ‘short week’ handicapping theory doesn’t really fit here to star the season but Dallas has won 7 straight TNF games while the Eagles are 9-1 as well.
Dallas +8.5 @ Philadelphia Total 47.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Stats