Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks from the tunnel for a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eagles Cowboys Week 1 Pick

September 04, 2025 - Trend Dummy

Philly has been praised for its offseason of retooling a championship roster while Dallas has been criticized for forcing Micah Parsons out of town.

Which opinions will yield betting results as the Eagles Cowboys Week 1 pick works its way through Thursday night’s season opener.

If you believe in 21-4 trends this century, you might lean on the Eagles here as Super Bowl champs have opened he following season with an SU win at that rate.  Philly has also won 9 straight divisional matchups as favorites and are 5-1 ATS at home to their despised foes.

The Thursday night ‘short week’ handicapping theory doesn’t really fit here to star the season but Dallas has won 7 straight TNF games while the Eagles are 9-1 as well.

Dallas +8.5 @ Philadelphia Total 47.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Stats 

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Plus 3 Months of NBA League Pass

A true leader in sports betting in the US, you will see their ads and celebrity endorsers on TV, on billboards, at your favorite baseball or football stadium. When new bettors think sports betting, they think FanDuel Sportsbook.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why Dallas can cover the spread

The number keeps climbing as more bettors buy the Eagles hype and the Cowboys anti-hype. But getting 8.5 points in Week 1 in a rivalry game where the pressure is all on Philly, it opens up some intriguing underdog rationale.

The Cowboys have not been a great dog bet (6-14 ATS past 20 times) but they remain armed with a stud QB in Dak Prescott and plenty of weapons on offense. And maybe the Parsons departure allows the defense to formulate a more well-rounded plan of attack.

They will be motivated to upset the Eagles season opening party. All they need to do is hang around here or slide in the back door to reward bettors at +8.5

Why Philadelphia can cover the spread

It’s the best offensive line and the league’s best running back providing cover for Jalen Hurts and terrific receiving options too.

So what can stop the Eagles here at home? Over-confidence or buying their own hype, which they claim they are not doing.

They dominate the NFC East, they are 8-1 SU in recent openers and they clearly have the best squad here in this matchup. Its not hard to imagine a fast Eagles start followed by garbage-time scoring that pushes this game OVER 48.5 points.

They destroyed the Cowboys last December and its possible they do it again.

Eagles Cowboys Week 1 Pick

We predict a quick Eagles start here, probably scoring a TD (tush push?) on their first drive and then a parade of scoring after that. Our lead handicapper projects a 31-20 Eagles win would be an ATS cover as well as an OVER bet but we stick with the total call here.

Dallas Philly Betting Trends

Super Bowl winners are 21-4 SU past 25 new seasons in Week 1

Eagles have won 9 straight divisional games as favorites (covering past 4)

OVER is 7-2 past 9 meetings

Eagles 5-1 ATS past 6 at home to Dallas

OVER is 5-1 past 6 Dallas September games

Cowboys have won 7 straight Thursday games SU

Eagles 9-1 SU, 7-2-1 ATS last 10 games played on a Thursday

Cowboys are 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games as the underdog.

Eagles 8-1 SU past 9 season openers

 

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Recent Posts

September 19, 2025

Giants LT Andrew Thomas hopes to return vs. Chiefs

September 19, 2025

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. ‘good’ to go vs. Texans

September 19, 2025

Browns K Andre Szmyt injures calf in practice

September 19, 2025

Bengals QB Joe Burrow recovering from toe surgery

September 19, 2025

Dolphins expect TE Darren Waller to return in Week 4

See All News