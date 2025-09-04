Why Dallas can cover the spread

The number keeps climbing as more bettors buy the Eagles hype and the Cowboys anti-hype. But getting 8.5 points in Week 1 in a rivalry game where the pressure is all on Philly, it opens up some intriguing underdog rationale.

The Cowboys have not been a great dog bet (6-14 ATS past 20 times) but they remain armed with a stud QB in Dak Prescott and plenty of weapons on offense. And maybe the Parsons departure allows the defense to formulate a more well-rounded plan of attack.

They will be motivated to upset the Eagles season opening party. All they need to do is hang around here or slide in the back door to reward bettors at +8.5

Why Philadelphia can cover the spread

It’s the best offensive line and the league’s best running back providing cover for Jalen Hurts and terrific receiving options too.

So what can stop the Eagles here at home? Over-confidence or buying their own hype, which they claim they are not doing.

They dominate the NFC East, they are 8-1 SU in recent openers and they clearly have the best squad here in this matchup. Its not hard to imagine a fast Eagles start followed by garbage-time scoring that pushes this game OVER 48.5 points.

They destroyed the Cowboys last December and its possible they do it again.

Eagles Cowboys Week 1 Pick

We predict a quick Eagles start here, probably scoring a TD (tush push?) on their first drive and then a parade of scoring after that. Our lead handicapper projects a 31-20 Eagles win would be an ATS cover as well as an OVER bet but we stick with the total call here.

Dallas Philly Betting Trends

Super Bowl winners are 21-4 SU past 25 new seasons in Week 1

Eagles have won 9 straight divisional games as favorites (covering past 4)

OVER is 7-2 past 9 meetings

Eagles 5-1 ATS past 6 at home to Dallas

OVER is 5-1 past 6 Dallas September games

Cowboys have won 7 straight Thursday games SU

Eagles 9-1 SU, 7-2-1 ATS last 10 games played on a Thursday

Cowboys are 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games as the underdog.

Eagles 8-1 SU past 9 season openers