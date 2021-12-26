Fiesta Bowl betting: Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame Pick

Notre Dame was 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS this season. They head into bowl season on a seven-game ATS winnings streak. The Fighting Irish have been unbeatable for years when favored with a 30-0 SU record and 19-11 ATS record in their last 30 games.

The Fighting Irish are 5-5 SU and ATS in their last 10 bowl games. Their last four bowl games have all gone Under the posted total. As a bowl game favorites they’ve won three straight with a 2-1 ATS record. In five previous appearances in the Fiesta Bowl the Fighting Irish are 1-4 SU.

Oklahoma State was 11-2 SU and 9-3-1 ATS this season. The Cowboys had a five-game winning streak snapped in the Big 12 Championship Game after losing to Baylor 21-16 as a 7-point favorite. Prior to that loss they were 9-0-1 ATS in their last 10 games. On the road they’re 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

In their last five bowl games the Cowboys are 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS. As a bowl game underdog they’re 3-6 SU and 4-4-1 ATS in their last nine games. All nine of those games went Under the posted total.

There are no recent matchups between the Fighting Irish and the Cowboys. In their last 12 games against opponents from the Big 12 Notre Dame is 7-5 SU and ATS.