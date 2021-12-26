Fiesta Bowl betting: Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame Pick

A Top 10 battle pits two of college football’s best defensive teams as Oklahoma State Cowboys battle Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl.
Notre Dame, armed with a new coach, was favored by 2 points as of Dec. 26 and that number is important – the Irish have won 41 straight games when favored. The total of 45.5 could be high given the defensive prowess of each side.
But Notre Dame’s offense is also solid, although leading rusher Kyren Williams will not play.
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-2/45.5) – Matchup Report