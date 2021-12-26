Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly leads players onto the field before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Fiesta Bowl betting: Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame Pick

A Top 10 battle pits two of college football’s best defensive teams as Oklahoma State Cowboys battle Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl.

Notre Dame, armed with a new coach, was favored by 2 points as of Dec. 26 and that number is important – the Irish have won 41 straight games when favored. The total of 45.5 could be high given the defensive prowess of each side.

But Notre Dame’s offense is also solid, although leading rusher Kyren Williams will not play.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-2/45.5) – Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Notre Dame was 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS this season. They head into bowl season on a seven-game ATS winnings streak. The Fighting Irish have been unbeatable for years when favored with a 30-0 SU record and 19-11 ATS record in their last 30 games.

The Fighting Irish are 5-5 SU and ATS in their last 10 bowl games. Their last four bowl games have all gone Under the posted total. As a bowl game favorites they’ve won three straight with a 2-1 ATS record. In five previous appearances in the Fiesta Bowl the Fighting Irish are 1-4 SU.

BET THE FIESTA BOWL NOW AT DRAFT KINGS !!!

Oklahoma State was 11-2 SU and 9-3-1 ATS this season. The Cowboys had a five-game winning streak snapped in the Big 12 Championship Game after losing to Baylor 21-16 as a 7-point favorite. Prior to that loss they were 9-0-1 ATS in their last 10 games. On the road they’re 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

In their last five bowl games the Cowboys are 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS. As a bowl game underdog they’re 3-6 SU and 4-4-1 ATS in their last nine games. All nine of those games went Under the posted total.

There are no recent matchups between the Fighting Irish and the Cowboys. In their last 12 games against opponents from the Big 12 Notre Dame is 7-5 SU and ATS.

Fiesta Bowl

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 27th, 11:00 AM

Western Michigan +7.5 -110

Nevada -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 2:30 PM

Boston College -1 -107

East Carolina +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 12:00 PM

Houston (21) +2.5 -110

Auburn -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 3:15 PM

Air Force +1.5 -107

Louisville -1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 6:45 PM

Mississippi State -9.5 -107

Texas Tech +9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:00 PM

UCLA +3 -107

NC State (18) -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 10:15 PM

West Virginia +7 -110

Minnesota -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 11:00 AM

SMU -1 -107

Virginia +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 2:15 PM

Maryland +2.5 -110

Virginia Tech -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 5:45 PM

Clemson (19) -1.5 -107

Iowa State +1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 9:15 PM

Oregon (15) +4 -110

Oklahoma (14) -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 11:30 AM

North Carolina -5 -107

South Carolina +5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 3:00 PM

Tennessee +3 -107

Purdue -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 7:00 PM

Pittsburgh (13) -4.5 -110

Michigan State (11) +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 10:30 PM

Wisconsin -7 -107

Arizona State +7 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 11:00 AM

Wake Forest (20) -14 -110

Rutgers +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 12:00 PM

Washington State +1 -107

Miami-FL -1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 2:00 PM

Central Michigan +10.5 -110

Boise State -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 3:30 PM

Cincinnati (4) +13.5 -115

Alabama (1) -13.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 7:30 PM

Georgia (3) -7 -105

Michigan (2) +7 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 12:00 PM

Penn State -4.5 -107

Arkansas (22) +4.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 1:00 PM

Oklahoma State (9) +2.5 -110

Notre Dame (5) -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 1:00 PM

Iowa (17) -1 -110

Kentucky (25) +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 5:00 PM

Utah (10) +9.5 -107

Ohio State (7) -9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 8:45 PM

Baylor (6) +2.5 -115

Ole Miss (8) -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats