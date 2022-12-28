Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Fiesta Bowl Betting: TCU Michigan Pick

December 28, 2022 - National Football Post

A spot in the national championship is on the line on New Year’s Eve when the Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs clash in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Wolverines are 7.5-point favorites in the matchup. Michigan was a perfect 13-0 straight up this season to go along with a respectable 8-4-1 record against the spread. In their last game they easily got past Purdue 43-22 as 15-point favorites in the Big Ten Championship Game.

TCU Michigan Pick: Odds UM -7.5, Total 58.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats 

Michigan was a solid bet down the stretch this season with a 4-1 ATS record in their last five games and a 5-1-1 ATS mark in their last seven. On the road the Wolverines have won six straight while going 5-1 ATS. When listed as a favorite the Wolverines tend to prove the oddsmakers right with 16 straight wins and a 11-4-1 ATS record.

TCU was 12-1 SU and 9-3-1 ATS this season. That lone loss came in their last game in the Big 12 Championship Game where they lost to Kansas State 31-28 as a 1-point underdog. Following that loss, the Horned Frogs dropped to 5-2 ATS in their last seven.

On the road TCU has won six straight with a 4-1-1 ATS record. As an underdog they’re 2-3 SU and ATS in their last five, and 3-6 SU and ATS in their last nine.

Michigan has had a tough time in bowl season recently with five straight bowl game losses both SU and ATS. In their last 15 bowl games they’re 3-12 SU and 4-10-1 ATS. Being listed as a bowl game favorite hasn’t meant much to the Wolverines as they’ve lost three straight bowl games as the favorite, and in their last seven bowl games as the favorite they’re 2-5 SU and 1-5-1 ATS.

TCU is 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in their last five bowl games. In their last 11 bowl games they’re a lackluster 3-7-1 ATS. As a bowl game underdog the Horned Frogs have surprised by going 3-2 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

TCU Michigan Pick

Michigan -7.5

