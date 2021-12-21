Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) scores a touchdown during a football game against Samford University, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Nov. 13, 2021.Flgai Ufvssamford Action21

Gasparilla Bowl Pick – UCF vs Florida

December 21, 2021 - National Football Post

It’s an all-Florida battle in Tampa Bay in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl with Florida Gators favored over the UCF Knights.

The Gators disappointing season cost head coach Dan Mullen his job. Florida was 6-6 straight up this season with an awful 3-9 record against the spread.

The Gators have lost six straight ATS heading into the bowl game and in road games they’ve lost eight straight ATS. Florida has been a bad bet when favored with five straight losses ATS and a 2-10 ATS record in their last 12.

UCF Knights vs. Florida Gators (-6.5/35.5) – Matchup Report

In their last four bowl games the Gators are 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS. When favored in bowl games the Gators are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven.

UCF was 8-4 SU this season, but they weren’t a great bet most weeks at 4-8 ATS. In their last six games the Knights are 5-1 SU and 3-3 ATS. They haven’t had much success on the road lately at 1-4 SU and ATS in their last five, and 2-7 ATS in their last nine.

As an underdog they’ve dropped five in a row with a 1-4 ATS record. The Knights have not fared well against opponents from the SEC with a 3-16 SU record and 9-10 ATS mark in their last 19 matchups.

In their last six bowl games the Knights are 2-4 SU and ATS. They played in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl and defeated Marshall 48-25 as a 15.5-point favorite.

The last time the Gators faced the Knights back in 2006 Florida dominated in a 42-0 win as 22.5-point favorites.

Gasparilla Bowl Betting Trends

Gators are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite (including 5 in a row)

UCF 3-18 SU in their last 21 games vs SEC schools

UCF just 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games

UCF 12-3 SU (11-4 ATS) in their last 15 games played on a Thursday

OVER is 7-1 Florida’s last 8 games against vs AAC schools

OVER is 8-1 Florida’s last 9 games played in December.

