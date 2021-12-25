Gator Bowl Betting: Wake vs Rutgers

Wake Forest faces late replacement Rutgers in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville. The Demon Deacons were 10-3 straight up and 6-7 against the spread this season and lay 2 TDs here.
After starting the season 8-0 the Demon Deacons closed out the regular season 2-3 SU in their last five games. In their last 12 road games they’re 5-7 SU and ATS. As an underdog they’ve lost three in a row SU and ATS, and they’re 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10.
Wake Forest has lost their last two bowl games SU and ATS. In their last eight bowl games they’re 5-3 SU and ATS. As a bowl game underdog the Demon Deacons are 6-3 ATS in their last nine.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+14/61.5) – Matchup Report