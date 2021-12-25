Gator Bowl Betting: Wake vs Rutgers

Why Rutgers can cover Gator Bowl spread

Rutgers (5-7) steps in for Texas A&M, who were forced to decline this matchup at the last minute after Covid ran through the program. The Scarlet Knights have not been in a bowl game since beating UNC in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl. For trends watchers, Rutgers has played UNDER the total in 8 straight December games, maybe this makes it 9?

The head-to-head history is skimpy here, as Wake Forest beat Rutgers in a home and home series back in 1997-99.

Wake Forest has won 9 straight and 12 of 13 SU as a favorite and this line may climb before kickoff. FanDuel sportsbook had the line at -14 as of Christmas Day, check them out for line moves and holiday bonus specials on bowl games.

Gator Bowl Betting Pick

Wake had a strong season, but will their motivation hold against a weaker, last-minute replacement in Rutgers? This is the challenge and this game has back-door cover written all over it.

We play Rutgers +14 and watch for the line to climb, we may bet this closer to kickoff for a better number.

Gator Bowl Betting Trends

Wake is 12-1 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite

Rutgers has played 8 straight UNDERs in December

Rutgers 7-51 SU in their last 58 games as the underdog