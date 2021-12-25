Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is sacked by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Keyshon Camp (10) in the third quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Gator Bowl Betting: Wake vs Rutgers

December 25, 2021 - National Football Post

Wake Forest faces late replacement Rutgers in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville. The Demon Deacons were 10-3 straight up and 6-7 against the spread this season and lay 2 TDs here.

After starting the season 8-0 the Demon Deacons closed out the regular season 2-3 SU in their last five games. In their last 12 road games they’re 5-7 SU and ATS. As an underdog they’ve lost three in a row SU and ATS, and they’re 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

Wake Forest has lost their last two bowl games SU and ATS. In their last eight bowl games they’re 5-3 SU and ATS. As a bowl game underdog the Demon Deacons are 6-3 ATS in their last nine.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+14/61.5) – Matchup Report

Why Rutgers can cover Gator Bowl spread

Rutgers (5-7) steps in for Texas A&M, who were forced to decline this matchup at the last minute after Covid ran through the program. The Scarlet Knights have not been in a bowl game since beating UNC in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl. For trends watchers, Rutgers has played UNDER the total in 8 straight December games, maybe this makes it 9?

The head-to-head history is skimpy here, as Wake Forest beat Rutgers in a home and home series back in 1997-99.

Wake Forest has won 9 straight and 12 of 13 SU as a favorite and this line may climb before kickoff. FanDuel sportsbook had the line at -14 as of Christmas Day, check them out for line moves and holiday bonus specials on bowl games.

Gator Bowl Betting Pick

Wake had a strong season, but will their motivation hold against a weaker, last-minute replacement in Rutgers? This is the challenge and this game has back-door cover written all over it.

We play Rutgers +14 and watch for the line to climb, we may bet this closer to kickoff for a better number.

Gator Bowl Betting Trends

Wake is 12-1 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite

Rutgers has played 8 straight UNDERs in December

Rutgers 7-51 SU in their last 58 games as the underdog

