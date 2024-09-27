Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Alabama Betting Preview

September 27, 2024 - National Football Post

An early Top 5 matchup pits heated SEC rivals against each other this weekend when the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs as 2-point home underdogs.

It’s been more than a decade since Alabama has been underdogs at home. It was 2007 to be exact. If you’re wondering, the Crimson Tide were a 7-point home underdog versus LSU and lost 41-34. In their last 10 as home underdogs, they’re 2-8 SU and 4-4-2 ATS.

Both sides are coming off a well-timed bye heading into this weekend’s grudge match. Alabama is 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS and the last time they took the field two weeks ago they crushed Wisconsin 42-10 as 14.5-point favorites.

Jalen Milroe put on a clinic in the win, completing 12-of-17 passes for 197 yards with three touchdowns while also rushing for 75 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.

Georgia is also 3-0 SU with a 1-2 ATS record. They have some questions to answer after barely getting past Kentucky 13-12 as 21.5-point underdogs two weeks ago. The Georgia offense was unexpectedly quiet in the win with only 12 first downs and a mere 262 total yards.

As road favorites the Bulldogs are 20-0 in their last 20 games with a respectable 12-8 ATS record. They faced the Crimson Tide last season in the SEC Championship game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs were 5.5-point favorites but were upset in a 27-24 loss.

The Crimson Tide have dominated this matchup for years with an 8-1 SU record in their last nine versus the Bulldogs. In those nine games Alabama was 5-3-1 ATS.

When these two college football titans meet up, being favored usually isn’t a good thing. In the last 10 matchups between Alabama and Georgia the favorite is 5-5 SU and a lousy 2-7-1 ATS.

