Georgia Alabama Betting Preview

An early Top 5 matchup pits heated SEC rivals against each other this weekend when the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs as 2-point home underdogs.

It’s been more than a decade since Alabama has been underdogs at home. It was 2007 to be exact. If you’re wondering, the Crimson Tide were a 7-point home underdog versus LSU and lost 41-34. In their last 10 as home underdogs, they’re 2-8 SU and 4-4-2 ATS.

Both sides are coming off a well-timed bye heading into this weekend’s grudge match. Alabama is 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS and the last time they took the field two weeks ago they crushed Wisconsin 42-10 as 14.5-point favorites.

Jalen Milroe put on a clinic in the win, completing 12-of-17 passes for 197 yards with three touchdowns while also rushing for 75 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.

Georgia is also 3-0 SU with a 1-2 ATS record. They have some questions to answer after barely getting past Kentucky 13-12 as 21.5-point underdogs two weeks ago. The Georgia offense was unexpectedly quiet in the win with only 12 first downs and a mere 262 total yards.

As road favorites the Bulldogs are 20-0 in their last 20 games with a respectable 12-8 ATS record. They faced the Crimson Tide last season in the SEC Championship game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs were 5.5-point favorites but were upset in a 27-24 loss.

The Crimson Tide have dominated this matchup for years with an 8-1 SU record in their last nine versus the Bulldogs. In those nine games Alabama was 5-3-1 ATS.

When these two college football titans meet up, being favored usually isn’t a good thing. In the last 10 matchups between Alabama and Georgia the favorite is 5-5 SU and a lousy 2-7-1 ATS.