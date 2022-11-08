Georgia Mississippi State Betting Preview, Pick

That was Georgia’s 11th straight win, during which they’re 7-4 ATS. On the road Georgia has been terrorizing opponents with nine straight wins and a 7-2 ATS record. Georgia was favored in all nine of those road wins.

Thanks to their stout defense Georgia has been a solid Under pick for total bettors. They’re 9-2 Under in their last 11 games.

Mississippi State needed overtime last week to get past Auburn 39-33 as 12.5-point favorites. By failing to cover the spread Mississippi State has dropped three straight ATS. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers tossed three touchdown passes including a pair to wide receiver Rara Thomas.

At home Mississippi State has won five straight with a 3-1-1 ATS record. However, it’s a different story when they’re a home underdog. In their last nine games as a home ‘dog Mississippi State is 3-6 SU and ATS.

The trends for Mississippi State are also pointing toward the Under for total bettors. In Mississippi State’s last 11 games as a home underdog the Under is 10-1. Three of the last four games between Georgia and Mississippi State have also gone Under the total.

Not surprisingly Georgia has dominated this matchup for years with a 6-1 record in their last seven versus Mississippi State with a 3-4 ATS mark.

Georgia Mississippi State Pick

Miss State catches a lot of points here, but Georgia has shown an ability to cover big road spreads. Take Georgia -16.5.

Betting Trends

Georgia is 7-1 ATS past 8 road games, streak is 19-7 ATS past 26 away

Miss State lost past 3 ATS as double-digit home dogs