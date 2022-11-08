Georgia Mississippi State Betting Preview, Pick

The Battle of Bulldogs gets the spotlight this weekend as Georgia’ run toward a berth in the college football playoffs and a repeat national championship goes through the Mississippi State.
Georgia passed another test last week after getting past the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13 as a 9.5-point favorite. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had a pair of touchdown passes and a TD run in the win, while the Georgia defense quieted Tennessee quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker, limiting him to no touchdown passes and an interception.
Georgia Mississippi State Pick: MSU Odds +16.5, Total 53.5 | Matchup Stats