Georgia vs. Clemson pick, betting odds

College football bettors get a Top 5 matchup in Week 1 when the No. 3 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. And we have the Georgia Clemson pick here for bettors this season.

There is no home team in this one as it will be played at a neutral site, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Tigers were a 3.5-point favorite with a total of 51.5 (check the college football odds page for current lines.)

Georgia Clemson pick analysis

There are obvious changes for Clemson this year after quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were drafted. But the offense should be in good hands with new starting QB DJ Uiagalelei.

Clemson was 10-2 straight up last season, but they were a money-loser for bettors overall at 5-7 against the spread. On the road the Tigers are 14-1 SU and 10-5 ATS in their last 15, and when listed as a 3-4 point favorite they’re 1-5 ATS in their last six.

Georgia welcomes back starting QB JT Daniels this season and their lethal running back duo of James Cook and Tamir White gives them a dangerous attack. The Bulldogs were 8-2 SU and 4-6 ATS last season. On the road they’re 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10. The Bulldogs have been a disappointment as an underdog with four straight losses at 1-2-1 ATS and in their last 12 they’re 3-9 SU and 6-5-1 ATS.

The Tigers and Bulldogs haven’t met up since 2014. In that game Georgia rolled to a 45-21 victory as a 9.5-point home favorite. In their last five games against the Tigers the Bulldogs are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS.

Defense makes the difference for OU bettors?

The difference maker in this matchup could be the defenses. Clemson owned the No. 1 defense in the ACC last season and the Bulldogs were the No. 2 unit in the SEC. Because of that we’ll take the Under on the posted total of 51.5.

If you’re making a spread bet, our money would go on the Tigers. Georgia has bad numbers as an underdog and their fierce rushing attack could be tamed by the Tigers stout run defense.

College Football Picks: Tigers -3.5, UNDER 51.5