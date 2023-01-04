Georgia TCU Pick, Dogs Roll

Why TCU can cover the spread

The Horned Frogs can move the ball on offense, as they surprised bettors in how they put up points on Michigan last week. They have also proven to be cover machines at 10-3-1 ATS this season.

Quentin Johnston caught passes for 163 yards and TCU need him to scorch Georgia’s secondary because its unlikely the TCU defense scores twice like it did against the Wolverines.

TCU has proven a great ML bet in bowl games, going 11-3 SU in 14 recent games. They also hope to get RB Kendre Miller back in time for this matchup.

Why Georgia can cover the spread

Superior talent on both sides of the ball and a clear advantages on both offensive and defensive lines means this game should not be close. But that’s what Michigan bettors thought too.

Georgia has lost just once in 33 games and can usually handle double-digit point spreads in this range. The Big 12 had never won a College Playoff game before last week and they won’t come close to a second here on Jan. 9.

The Bulldogs have been profitable in bowl games at 7-3-1 ATS the past 11 seasons.

Georgia TCU Pick

Forgive us for discounting pesky and terrific TCU – it really is a great story. But the Horned Frogs are out-gunned in a major way and we see this game getting out of hand for Georgia. We love Bulldogs -13.

TCU Georgia Betting Trends

TCU is 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 games.

Bulldogs are 32-1 SU in their last 33 games.

OVER is 8-2 past 10 TCU games as double-digit dogs

TCU was 0-3 ATS as double-digit dogs in 2021 but before that, they were on a 21-6 ATS run.

TCU 11-3 SU past 14 bowl games

Bulldogs are 7-3-1 ATS past 11 bowl games