Georgia TCU Pick, Dogs Roll

TCU was supposed to get rolled by Michigan and many bettors are now saying they will get rolled by Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Indeed the line opened at -13 for the defending champion Bulldogs, who boast superior talent everywhere on paper. But it has been bet down to -12.5 as of Tuesday. The total hovers around 62.5 points, low considering the two semi finals both soared over the total.
These teams met in the 2016 Liberty Bowl when Nick Chubb ran for two scores as the Bulldogs rallied to win 31-23.
Georgia TCU Pick: Odds GA -13, Total 62.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats