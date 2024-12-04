Georgia vs. Texas: SEC Championship Game Picks

The SEC Championship Game delivers an epic rematch this weekend when the Georgia Bulldogs face the Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Bez Stadium in Atlanta.

The oddsmakers are giving the Longhorns a slight advantage in this one as a slim 2.5-point favorite. Georgia may be the underdog, but they won the first matchup against the Longhorns back in October. The Bulldogs were a 4-point road underdog and won 30-15.

Georgia’s season has been one of highs and low through their 10-2 record. There were plenty of lows for anyone betting on Georgia as they posted a dreadful 3-9 ATS record. Included in those ATS losses was last week’s 44-42 eight overtime win over Georgia Tech as 17-point favorites.

The Bulldogs have been a rare underdog in recent years, and as an underdog they’re 5-5 SU and 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10.

Texas’ only loss this season came against Georgia. They were 11-1 SU and 7-5 ATS. Last week they defeated Texas A&M 17-7 which was enough to payoff bettors and cover the 4.5-point spread. On the road the Longhorns have been strong lately with 11 straight wins and a solid 7-4 ATS record.

The Bulldogs history in the SEC Championship Game isn’t great. In 11 appearances in the title game the Bulldogs are a lackluster 4-7 SU and 6-5 ATS. That includes going 1-4 SU in their last five. As an underdog in the title game they’re 1-5 SU and 3-3 ATS.

This is the Longhorns first season in the SEC, so obviously it’s their first time playing in the SEC Championship. While playing in the Big 12 the Longhorns made seven appearances in the conference championship.

In those seven games they were 4-3 SU and 2-4 ATS (one game goes back too far for betting results). When favored in the title game they were 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS.

Georgia Texas Betting

This is going to feel a lot like a home game for the Bulldogs and Texas is up against it here as small dogs. We like ‘home’ team to cover a small number