Green Bay Seattle Pick, Jacobs Prop

Seattle can’t stop the run and Green Bay wants to pound the ball on the ground with Josh Jacobs – maybe this is why the Seahawks are home dogs to the Packers in the Week 15 Sunday Nighter.
There may be other reasons – Green Bay is almost unbeatable in Decvember (18-3 SU past 21 games) and dominate the NFC West (12-1 ATS past 13). Or the 9-2-1 ATS run they enjoy vs Seattle.
But Seattle has won four straight and can smell the playoffs with a win here at home. They have lost 3 of 4 times as home dogs in 2024.
Green Bay Seattle Pick: Odds SEA +3, Total 47 | Matchup Report