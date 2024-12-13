Green Bay Seattle Pick, Jacobs Prop

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Seattle’s win streak has been at the expense of lesser defenses and Green Bay will bring the pain here. The Packers have won seven in a row as favorites and should use Jacobs to abuse Seattle’s defense until it finally wilts in the second half.

Green Bay’s offensive schemes and Jordan Love’s continued improvement make them an obvious play here if they limit mistakes.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

For many years, Seattle as a home dog was almost a guaranteed win for the Seahawks. That has changed recently but they still have beaten the Packers 5 of the past 6 meetings here.

And even though Green Bay is 7-0 SU as chalk, the story is different as road chalk where they are 2-9 ATS in 11 games in this situation.

The home team is a division leader and ready to defend its turf here and that makes them a dangerous foe.

Green Bay Seattle Pick

The UNDER is 10-2 the past 12 times Seattle has been a home dog and that trend lines up with the way we see this game unfolding – rush after rush after rush. Green Bay has been a road OVER play lately (10-3 past 13) but this game should stay around 40 points, say 23-17 type of thing.

Green Bay Seattle Props

Josh Jacobs 73.5 rushing yards – OVER at FanDuel – Seattle hasn’t been able to stop the run and Green Bay will aim to exploit this with Jacobs, who ranks third in rushing yards and TDs among RBs. Don’t fret if this isn’t close in the first half, the Packers should be aiming to slowly destroy the Seahawks so the numbers will come in the second half.

Green Bay Seattle Betting Trends

Packers are 12-1 ATS in their last 13 games vs NFC West division.

Packers are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games played in December.

Packers are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games against Seattle but lost 5 of 6 here SU

OVER is 10-3 Green Bay’s last 13 games on the road.

Packers won 7 in a row SU as favorites but just 2-9 ATS past 11 as road chalk

UNDER is 10-2 past 12 Seattle games as home dogs