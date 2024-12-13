Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and running back Patrick Taylor (27) react after a Christian Watson (9) touchdown reception against Seattle Seahawks' during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Green Bay Seattle Pick, Jacobs Prop

December 13, 2024 - Trend Dummy

Seattle can’t stop the run and Green Bay wants to pound the ball on the ground with Josh Jacobs – maybe this is why the Seahawks are home dogs to the Packers in the Week 15 Sunday Nighter.

There may be other reasons – Green Bay is almost unbeatable in Decvember (18-3 SU past 21 games) and dominate the NFC West (12-1 ATS past 13). Or the 9-2-1 ATS run they enjoy vs Seattle.

But Seattle has won four straight and can smell the playoffs with a win here at home. They have lost 3 of 4 times as home dogs in 2024.

Green Bay Seattle Pick: Odds SEA +3, Total 47 | Matchup Report

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Plus 3 Months of NBA League Pass

A true leader in sports betting in the US, you will see their ads and celebrity endorsers on TV, on billboards, at your favorite baseball or football stadium. When new bettors think sports betting, they think FanDuel Sportsbook.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Seattle’s win streak has been at the expense of lesser defenses and Green Bay will bring the pain here. The Packers have won seven in a row as favorites and should use Jacobs to abuse Seattle’s defense until it finally wilts in the second half.

Green Bay’s offensive schemes and Jordan Love’s continued improvement make them an obvious play here if they limit mistakes.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

For many years, Seattle as a home dog was almost a guaranteed win for the Seahawks. That has changed recently but they still have beaten the Packers 5 of the past 6 meetings here.

And even though Green Bay is 7-0 SU as chalk, the story is different as road chalk where they are 2-9 ATS in 11 games in this situation.

The home team is a division leader and ready to defend its turf here and that makes them a dangerous foe.

Green Bay Seattle Pick

The UNDER is 10-2 the past 12 times Seattle has been a home dog and that trend lines up with the way we see this game unfolding – rush after rush after rush. Green Bay has been a road OVER play lately (10-3 past 13) but this game should stay around 40 points, say 23-17 type of thing.

Green Bay Seattle Props

Josh Jacobs 73.5 rushing yards – OVER at FanDuel – Seattle hasn’t been able to stop the run and Green Bay will aim to exploit this with Jacobs, who ranks third in rushing yards and TDs among RBs. Don’t fret if this isn’t close in the first half, the Packers should be aiming to slowly destroy the Seahawks so the numbers will come in the second half.

Green Bay Seattle Betting Trends

Packers are 12-1 ATS in their last 13 games vs NFC West division.

Packers are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games played in December.

Packers are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games against Seattle but lost 5 of 6 here SU

OVER is 10-3 Green Bay’s last 13 games on the road.

Packers won 7 in a row SU as favorites but just 2-9 ATS past 11 as road chalk

UNDER is 10-2 past 12 Seattle games as home dogs

FanDuel sportsbook logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Miami +2.5 -122

Houston -2.5 -122

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Washington -7.5 -108

New Orleans +7.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati -5 -109

Tennessee +5 -109

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Dallas +2.5 -123

Carolina -2.5 -123

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Kansas City -4 -105

Cleveland +4 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets -3.5 -118

Jacksonville +3.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore -16 -106

NY Giants +16 -106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

Tampa Bay +3 -101

LA Chargers -3 -101

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

New England +6 -107

Arizona -6 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

Indianapolis +4 -115

Denver -4 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo +1 -128

Detroit -1 -128

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 4:25 PM

Pittsburgh +5.5 -115

Philadelphia -5.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 15th, 8:20 PM

Green Bay -2.5 -108

Seattle +2.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 16th, 8:00 PM

Chicago +7 +100

Minnesota -7 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 16th, 8:30 PM

Atlanta -4 -110

Las Vegas +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 8:15 PM

Denver +3 -113

LA Chargers -3 -113

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 1:00 PM

Houston +3.5 +105

Kansas City -3.5 +105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 4:30 PM

Pittsburgh +5 -105

Baltimore -5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM

Cleveland +6 -105

Cincinnati -6 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM

Detroit -7 +105

Chicago +7 +105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +9.5 -110

Atlanta -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM

New England +13 -110

Buffalo -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM

Arizona -3.5 -115

Carolina +3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +4 -110

Indianapolis -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -3 -110

NY Jets +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -3.5 -110

Washington +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 4:05 PM

Minnesota -1.5 -110

Seattle +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 4:25 PM

Jacksonville +1 -110

Las Vegas -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +1.5 -110

Miami -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 22nd, 8:20 PM

Tampa Bay -4 -110

Dallas +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats