Green Bay Detroit Pick, TNF Week 14 Betting

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Green Bay shouldn’t fear the Lions here, so respect has to be earned by Detroit. The Packers ride solid ATS streaks as underdogs and road team as well as a strange 18-2 SU run in its last 20 games in December.

Divisional road games on short weeks are tough asks, but Green Bay is in good shape here to keep this game within striking distance. And they remember winning as dogs here last season with Jordan Love playing awesome.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Detroit feels pressure from both the Vikings and Packers in the division but also from the 10-2 Eagles who are challenging for the NFC’s top seed.

That should translate to pounding the ball mercilessly and grinding out a victory here. Detroit has owned the Packers in recent years, even as Green Bay boasted the superior roster. Buit those days are over and now the Lions are kings.

Detroit has covered 15 of 19 recent games and dominate divisional foes which is tough.

Green Bay Detroit Pick

The half point makes this tricky if you believe in the Packers. The field goal as time expires is a possibility here as weather won’t be a factor in the dome. More money is coming in on the UNDER so far and despite all the offensive talent, we think this game grinds lower in the 40s.

Green Bay Detroit Betting Trends

Lions are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games against Green Bay.

Lions are 15-1 SU in their last 16 games as the favorite.

Lions are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games, 15-4 ATS in their last 19 games

Lions are 15-4 ATS in their last 19 divisional games

Packers are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played in Week 14.

Packers are 18-2 SU in their last 20 games played in December.

Packers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games at Detroit

Packers are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games as the underdog.

Packers are 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 TNF road games

Lions are 1-7 SU in their last 8 TNF home games