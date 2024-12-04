Green Bay Detroit Pick, TNF Week 14 Betting

Detroit keeps winning and their injury report keeps getting longer, hence the small spread in the Week 14 Thursday Nighter hosting the Green Bay Packers.
The Pack is 9-3 and can still win the NFC North by leapfrogging Detroit and Minnesota but it’s impossible if they don’t win here. Detroit has won 5 of 6 overall Green Bay and handled them easily at Lambeau earlier this year. Overall, they ride a 12-3 ATS streak vs the Packers.
Detroit usually wins as a favorite (15-1 SU) and usually covers within the division (15-4 ATS). Interestingly, Green Bay usually covers as a TNF road team while the Lons almost always lose as a TNF home team.
Green Bay Detroit Pick: Odds DET -3.5, Total 51.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report