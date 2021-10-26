Packers Cardinals Betting Pick, TNF Trends

Arizona is undefeated and Green Bay is missing its best offensive player and its defensive coordinator due to Covid 19.

If you think that makes the Thursday Night Football point spread a risk to rise from -3.5 to -6 and maybe higher, you would be right.

Backing an undefeated home team is a great betting angle, but betting against Aaron Rodgers in prime time is a terrible idea. The Cardinals traditionally lose on short weeks, the Packers have been money makers on Thursday lately. Check out the latest line and terrific sportsbook betting bonuses at Draft Kings.

Packers Cardinals Betting Pick, Odds: Arizona -6, Total 51 | Matchup Report

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Even without the spark that Davante Adams (Covid) provides, Green Bay’s offense can catch fire with Rodgers at the controls and with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon able to produce on the ground. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are capable wideouts and Rodgers pointed out that the team is 6-0 the past two seasons when Adams doesn’t play.

“I don’t know. We’re not a better team without him, that’s for sure. Look at each of those games, we just found a way,” Rodgers told Yahoo Sports.

The Packers are 5-1-1 ATS the past seven seasons on short week and have won 12 of 16 recent road games.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

At 6-0, Arizona is the league’s lone perfect team and they boast an 8-3 ATS mark in 11 games dating back to last season. They have also been excellent ATS in October, paying out backers 12 times in the last 14 games.

Kyler Murray has plenty of weapons and plenty of confidence. So, scoring won’t be the problem. Defense could be, where Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry will miss the game due to Covid as well. Watch this situation because its possible more suspensions could happen as the team is being tested rigorously.

Packers Cardinals Betting Pick

Interesting factoid from CBS related to teams travelling two or more time zones west to play a Thursday Nighter (which is the situation facing Green Bay). Since 2006, 14 teams have faced this situation and 13 of them have lost SU – and the mark is 1-12-1 ATS.

We hate betting against Rodgers, but there are enough factors stacked against him that we feel comfortable laying the six points. We play on Arizona.

Green Bay Arizona Betting Trends

Cardinals are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games played in October.

Packers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

Cardinals are 8-3 ATS, 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

Packers are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games on the road.

Packers are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games played on a Thursday.

Packers played 5 straight OVERs as underdogs

Cardinals are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games played on a Thursday.