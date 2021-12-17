Packers Ravens Pick, Rodgers Rules

The point spread may change if Lamar Jackson plays, but this is Green Bay’s victory whether the star QB plays or not.
The Baltimore Ravens pivot is day-to-day with an ankle injury he suffered against the Cleveland Browns). But his recent struggles and Green Bay’s assault on the point spread (7-1 ATS in their last eight games as the favorite and 11-1 ATS in their previous 12 games) leads this prediction in only one direction.
The Ravens have yet to meet a top passing offense since Marlon Humphrey was put on IR for the season. The Packers’ offense is going to have a huge day. Take the Packers as 5.5-point road chalk at FanDuel, but watch the line move if Jackson is cleared.
Packers Ravens Betting Pick, Odds: BAL +5.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report