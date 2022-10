WHY THE PACKERS WILL COVER

Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers, and he and his team really need this. It’s hard to imagine them not putting up a fight in prime time under those circumstances.

Trend Dummy fairly points out hey are 5-1 ATS in their past 6 trips as a dog, so they have packed some underdog bite when catching points.

WHY THE BILLS WILL COVER

They’re the best team in football, while the Packers rank 20th in DVOA. Green Bay has two double-digit losses to lesser teams than Buffalo this season and might not have much in it.

These teams have met 13 times and the home team has won 11 times. The Bills cover as double-digit home chalk (6-0-2 ATS) and 7-1 SU off a bye week.

PACKERS BILLS PICK

The Bills have three blowout victories under their belt already. This isn’t the spot to fade them, even if you never know for sure with Rodgers.

Bills Packers Betting Trends

Packers have been double-digit road dogs just 5 times since 1993, most recently Nov. 26, 2017 when Rodgers was hurt – lost all 5. Rodgers has never been a double-digit dog.

Packers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games, 1-5 ATS on the road

Past 5 meetings all played UNDER the total

Teams have met 13 times in NFL history, home team won 11

Packers have never won in Buffalo

Bills are 7-1 SU after a bye week

Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as underdog

Bills are 6-0-2 ATS past 8 times as double-digit home chalk