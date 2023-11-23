Sep 28, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is upended against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Detroit Betting Picks, Lions Roll

November 22, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Detroit has lost five straight Thanksgivings but 2023 is different for the Lions, who remain 7.5-poiunt favorite vs Green Bay to kick off the day.

The erratic Packers have failed to cover six straight trips to Detroit and are just 1-5 ATS in their past 6 games as underdogs. They beat the Chargers Sunday, but LA beat themselves with their poor pass defense and the Packers have already been stomped once this year by the Lions.

Meanwhile, Detroit is a legit NFC title contenders, has covered 11 of 12 divisional games but has also lost six straight Thursday home games SU.

Green Bay Detroit Betting Picks: Odds DET -7.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Green Bay got its best game from Jordan Love in Week 11. They watched Detroit get behind and claw their way back, so they have a blueprint for getting the job done here.

The Packers have defended the pass pretty well, ranking 7th in the league, so their game plan needs to be jumping to a lead and forcing Detroit to neglect the run. They catch the Lions in a spot where they have lost SU 20 times in the past 22 seasons and they also own a 4-0-1 ATS mark in their past 5 Thursday road games.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

This is a good team, coming off a bad performance where they still beat the Bears. Green Bay has not played well and ranks 28th stopping the run, which is going to cause serious problems with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs pounding them.

Despite many seasons of bad football, the Lions still covered home games vs Green Bay (11-2 ATS past 13 seasons). True they have lost 6 straight Thursday home games SU, but overall they are 5-1 ATS the past 6 Thursdays.

Green Bay Detroit Betting Picks

Divisional games on short weeks are tricky wickets but Detroit is a far superior team looking to put a bad performance behind it. This game feels like 31-13 Lions.

Packers Lions Prop Picks

David Montgomery UNDER 66.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings -105 – He is back from injury but Jahmyr Gibbs has been terrific and should get more than his fair share of touches.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Anytime TD 10-1 at Draft Kings – He got some touches as he introduced himself to teammates last week and could be in line for more red-zone touches or big-play tries.

Lions Packers Betting Trends

Lions are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 divisional games

Lions are 2-20 SU in their last 22 games played in Week 12.

Packers are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games against Detroit.

Lions are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games.

Lions have covered 6 straight at home to Green Bay

Packers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as the underdog.

Packers are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 Thursday road games

Lions are 0-6 SU in their last 6 Thursday home games, but 5-1 ATS past 6 Thursdays overall

