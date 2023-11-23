Green Bay Detroit Betting Picks, Lions Roll

Detroit has lost five straight Thanksgivings but 2023 is different for the Lions, who remain 7.5-poiunt favorite vs Green Bay to kick off the day.
The erratic Packers have failed to cover six straight trips to Detroit and are just 1-5 ATS in their past 6 games as underdogs. They beat the Chargers Sunday, but LA beat themselves with their poor pass defense and the Packers have already been stomped once this year by the Lions.
Meanwhile, Detroit is a legit NFC title contenders, has covered 11 of 12 divisional games but has also lost six straight Thursday home games SU.
Green Bay Detroit Betting Picks: Odds DET -7.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report