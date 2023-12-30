Packers Vikings Betting Picks, Love Prop

Both a game under .500 but still alive in the NFC wild-card race, it’s essentially do or die for both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Sunday night at Minneapolis.
The problem for the Vikes is at QB – Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs or Jaren Hall will start. (Update, rookie Hall will get the start). The good news for the Vikes is that they usually win when they are favored (19-3 SU past 22 games when laying points).
With the Vikes laying 1.5 points at home, here’s our take on the renewal of this division rivalry which sees a few OVER trends in play.
Packers Vikings Betting Picks: Odds MIN -1.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report