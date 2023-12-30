Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.Mjs Packers11 31 Jpg Packers11 114211850

Packers Vikings Betting Picks, Love Prop

December 30, 2023 - Brad Gagnon

Both a game under .500 but still alive in the NFC wild-card race, it’s essentially do or die for both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Sunday night at Minneapolis.

The problem for the Vikes is at QB – Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs or Jaren Hall will start. (Update, rookie Hall will get the start). The good news for the Vikes is that they usually win when they are favored (19-3 SU past 22 games when laying points).

With the Vikes laying 1.5 points at home, here’s our take on the renewal of this division rivalry which sees a few OVER trends in play.

Packers Vikings Betting Picks: Odds MIN -1.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Packers will cover the spread

Some momentum is on the side of the team that has the better quarterback situation and is at least coming off a win, whereas the Vikings look close to dead follow back-to-back December losses.

Despite losing two straight in December, Green Bay has been dominant over the years in December at 17-2 SU. Looking for a fade-Minny trend? The Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their past 6 Sunday home games.

Why the Vikings will cover the spread

They easily defeated the Packers on the road earlier this season, and neither team has been consistent so current trends to work to Minnesota’s advantage. Green Bay will also be without suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander and AJ Dillon has a sore thumb which could be a problem handling the ball.

They usually lose as underdogs but usually win as favorites. The 2-point spread could shrink closer to kickoff.

Packers Vikings Betting Picks

This is a toss-up between two unpredictable teams, but I’ll side with Jordan Love and Green Bay’s trajectory versus whatever the Vikings have going on under center and in general. Still, it’s not a big-money game for me.

Vikings Packers Prop Bets

Jordan Love OVER passing yards at Draft Kings – the Vikings rank 30th at home in passing defense. Love is erratic but gets a warm dry environment here to go OVER the number.

More prop bets later ……

Packers Vikings Betting Trends

Vikings are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games as favorites

Packers are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games played in December, but lost two straight

OVER is 8-3 Green Bay’s last 11 games on the road.

OVER is 11-2 Minnesota’s last 13 games played in December.

Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 Sunday home games

Bet GB MIN

