Packers Vikings Betting Picks, Love Prop

Why the Packers will cover the spread

Some momentum is on the side of the team that has the better quarterback situation and is at least coming off a win, whereas the Vikings look close to dead follow back-to-back December losses.

Despite losing two straight in December, Green Bay has been dominant over the years in December at 17-2 SU. Looking for a fade-Minny trend? The Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their past 6 Sunday home games.

Why the Vikings will cover the spread

They easily defeated the Packers on the road earlier this season, and neither team has been consistent so current trends to work to Minnesota’s advantage. Green Bay will also be without suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander and AJ Dillon has a sore thumb which could be a problem handling the ball.

They usually lose as underdogs but usually win as favorites. The 2-point spread could shrink closer to kickoff.

Packers Vikings Betting Picks

This is a toss-up between two unpredictable teams, but I’ll side with Jordan Love and Green Bay’s trajectory versus whatever the Vikings have going on under center and in general. Still, it’s not a big-money game for me.

Vikings Packers Prop Bets

Jordan Love OVER passing yards at Draft Kings – the Vikings rank 30th at home in passing defense. Love is erratic but gets a warm dry environment here to go OVER the number.

More prop bets later ……

Packers Vikings Betting Trends

Vikings are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games as favorites

Packers are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games played in December, but lost two straight

OVER is 8-3 Green Bay’s last 11 games on the road.

OVER is 11-2 Minnesota’s last 13 games played in December.

Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 Sunday home games