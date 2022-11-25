Packers Eagles Pick, GB keeps it close?

The Green Bay Packers haven’t won a game in regulation since Week 3 and might be out of gas for 2022. However, the Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly come back to earth after an 8-0 start.
With the Eagles favored by 6.5 points and looking like a team that can’t stop the run, and the Packers riding a 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games as underdogs, can we trust Green Bay with these points?
Let’s look at both sides of the Sunday night matchup between these two.
Packers Eagles Pick: Odds PHI -6.5, Total 46.5 | Matchup Stats