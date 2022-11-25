Packers Eagles Pick, GB keeps it close?

WHY THE PACKERS WILL COVER

The Eagles have been exposed in recent weeks. If they couldn’t outplay Washington and Indy, can they spot the Packers 6.5 points? Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon could dominate a vulnerable run defense which has struggled since rookie Jordan Davis went out with an ankle injury.

WHY THE EAGLES WILL COVER

Green Bay doesn’t seem to have a lot of energy left and this might just be a rut for Philly. It’s possible that a fading Packers could be just the tonic for a blowout get-right game for the Eagles.

If they can score early, Green Bay could fold up as the playoffs begin to fade from view.

PACKERS EAGLES PICK

I don’t trust either team, but the Eagles just haven’t been themselves without Dallas Goedert and other key contributors on the defensive line. This number is too high. Philly by a field goal or so at home.

There are also UNDER trends at play here, in meetings here between these teams over the years and the Eagles within the month of November.

Eagles Packers Anytime TD Props

Coming soon….

Eagles Packers Betting Trends

Packers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 11-3 Green Bay’s last 14 games against Philadelphia.

UNDER is 17-6 Philadelphia’s last 23 games in November.