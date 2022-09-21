Green Bay Tampa Bay Pick, Watch Injury List

For all the potential storylines about champion QBs Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers battling for a final time, that will take a back seat to the injury situation which dominates how bettors approach this Week 3 matchup.
Green Bay and Tampa Bay each have injuries galore, especially at receiver (and Mike Evans is also suspended for the Bucs), which could turn this into a grinding ground game. The Bucs were favored by a single point as of Friday with the total plunging downwards from 47.5 to 42.
Watch the injury report closer to kickoff because this line could jump suddenly.
Green Bay Tampa Bay Pick: Odds TB -1, Total 42 | Matchup Stats