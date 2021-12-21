Hawaii Bowl Pick – Memphis vs Hawaii

The Memphis Tigers have failed to cover the spread in nine straight road games as they play in the Hawaii Bowl against the host Rainbow Warriors.

Memphis was 6-6 straight up and 4-8 against the spread this season and stumbled into bowl season with a 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS record in their last five games. Memphis has been a really bad bet on the road with four straight losses SU and nine straight losses ATS.

They have also been tough on bettors when favored with a 1-4 ATS mark in their last five.

Hawaii Warriors vs. Memphis Tigers (-8.5/55) – Matchup Report

Memphis has not been kind to bettors in bowl games. In their last nine bowls games they’re 2-7 SU and ATS. As a bowl game favorite the Tigers are 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six.

The Warriors meanwhile were 6-7 SU and 5-7-1 ATS this season. This is essentially a home game for Hawaii and at home this season they were 3-2 SU and 3-1-1 ATS. As a home underdog the Warriors are 4-4 SU and 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight.

In their last four bowl games the Warriors are 3-1 SU and ATS. They were the underdog in all three wins, and as a bowl game underdog they’re 4-2 ATS in their last six. This will be the Warriors 10th appearance in the Hawaii Bowl. In their previous nine games they were 5-4 SU and 4-5 ATS.

Hawaii and Memphis have not played each other previously but the Warriors are 2-1 SU and 3-0 ATS in their last three games against opponents from the AAC.

Hawaii Bowl Betting Trends

Tigers have failed to cover 9 straight games on the road

Tigers 17-3 SU in their last 20 games as favorites but just 4-11 ATS past 15

Tigers are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games

Hawaii 4-1 SU in their last 5 Friday home games

Hawaii Bowl Pick