Texans Cowboys Picks, Houston Covers MNF

Not long ago, the Dallas Cowboys were riding a long home win streak where they dominated foes but they have been outscored 81-15 past two games as home dogs.
They catch 7 points here against the visiting Texans in the Week 11 Monday Nighter and that number might still not be enough to shake bettors off Houston.
Dallas ranks second-last in rushing defense and Houston RB Joe Mixon will be asked to exploit that weakness here. Less Dak Prescott means more Cooper Rush which isn’t a great thing for your Dallas bet and Houston comes is primed for a bounce performance after consecutive losses where they should have won.
Texans Cowboys Picks: Odds DAL +7, Total 41.5 | Matchup Report