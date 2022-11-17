How to Bet on the World Cup

The biggest ‘football’ betting event on the planet isn’t the Super Bowl – it’s the World Cup. So NationalFootballPost.com adds an extra gear in November as World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar.
Team USA is one of four CONCACAF teams in the tournament, joining Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. The Americans are 150-1 if you believe in the USMNT to get out of Group B and march to the 2022 title.
Overall, Brazil remains the top betting choice at +420, followed by neighbor Argentina in Lionel Messi’s final World Cup at +550. The next nine betting choices are all European, starting with England, France and Spain. (Click here for our article on the World Cup odds for all 32 teams).
Bettors can also wager on which team will emerge from the eight groups, who will win the Golden Boot as top tournament goal scorer and plenty of other cool futures and betting props. FanDuel and Draft Kings have a tremendous lineup of pre-tournament options and hundreds of bet types after the games get rolling on Sunday.
