Illinois vs Oregon Betting Picks, Preview

The undefeated Oregon Ducks have climbed the mountain and are now ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Their unbeaten streak is expected to continue this weekend when they play host to the Illinois Fighting Illini as 21.5-point favorites.

Oregon is coming off a dominating performance in a 35-0 shutout of Purdue as 30-point favorites. Ducks’ quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 290 yards with a pair of touchdowns and running back Jordan James ran in for a pair of scores. The Oregon defenses limited Purdue to 301 total yards, which included only 93 yards passing.

The Ducks may be undefeated, but they haven’t’ been automatic for bettors. Oregon is only 3-4 ATS on the season, and when favored by 20-plus points they’re 1-3 ATS. At home the Ducks have won 12 straight, with a 7-5 ATS record.

Illinois improved at 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS following last week’s 21-7 upset win over Michigan as 5.5-point underdogs. That was their first win against the Wolverines in 15 years.

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer was quiet in the win with only 80 yards passing with a TD pass and a TD run. The Fighting Illini defense stymied the Wolverines by forcing three turnovers in the win and racking up five sacks.

While Oregon has been a disappointment for bettors, Illinois has been money most of the season at 5-1-1 ATS. On the road they’ve won five straight ATS, and when listed as the underdog they’ve won six straight ATS.

If you’re a total bettor the Under may be the way to go here on the 54.5 total despite this game featuring two of the Top 6 offenses from the Big Ten. Illinois has gone Under the total in four of their six games so far this season. Oregon has split their six games with three Over and three Under, but home they’re 4-2 Under in their last six.

Illinois Oregon Betting Picks

The Ducks blasted Purdue a week ago and lays three TDs here, a big number but one they can manage again with ease – call it 45-14.