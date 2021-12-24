Colts Cardinals Pick, Indy Covers at ARZ

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting at 10-4, but are just .500 at home this season. More importantly for bettors, they are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games at home.
Running into the Indianapolis Colts isn’t ideal if they want to curb this dreadful stretch. The Colts have won six of their last eight games and are 10-2 ATS in their previous 12 games on the road.
This team has found something special with their rushing attack, sitting second in yards per game on the ground and are first in EPA per rush. Taking the Colts +1.5 at FanDuel is the best play in this game.
Colts Cardinals Pick, Odds: ARZ -1.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report