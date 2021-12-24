Colts Cardinals Pick, Indy Covers at ARZ

Why the Colts will cover the spread

The Cardinals had a tough time with the physicality of the Detroit Lions’ offensive line last week. They got bullied around from start to finish and allowed Craig Reynolds to run for 112 yards on 26 carries.

The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Jonathan Taylor is a much better player than Craig Reynolds.

Arizona looks like a different offense without DeAndre Hopkins. AJ Green stepping into the top receiver role has showed flaws in the talent surrounding Kyler Murray. The Colts are also 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 non-conference games.

Why the Cardinals will cover the spread

If you have been following my work all season, you know I like backing good teams coming off a bad loss. If the Cardinals don’t get motivated to bounce back after last week’s embarrassing defeat, they are in trouble.

If the Cardinals can slow down the Colts’ rushing attack, they will be in great shape. Over the last two games, Carson Wentz is a combined 21/34 for 215 yards. He had at least two interceptions dropped last week and has not looked good when tasked with taking over a game. The Cardinals are 10-3 ATS in their previous 13 games against the AFC South division.

Colts Cardinals Pick

The Cardinals have been exposed over the last two weeks. Their offensive line has struggled, and unless Kyler Murray makes an extraordinary play, their offense doesn’t move the ball.

Colts +1.5

Arizona Indy Props – Anytime TD Picks

AJ Green +200

He is their top option at wide receiver.

Zach Pascal +300

The Cardinals have allowed the most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season.

Carson Wentz +750

Let’s take a swing. These odds are worth it.

Cardinals Colts Betting Trends

Cardinals are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games against AFC South division.

Colts are 2-16 SU in their last 18 Saturday road games

Colts are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games on the road.

UNDER is 6-1 past 7 meetings

Colts are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 non-conference games

Cardinals are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games at home.

Cardinals are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 Saturday home games.