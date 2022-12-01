Colts Cowboys Pick, Lamb 2 TDs?

The gap right now between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys is huge. Indy ranks third-last in the NFL in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders, while Dallas ranks fourth in that critical metric.
Unsurprisingly, we’re looking at a double-digit spread with the Cowboys at home Sunday night. With America’s Team favored by 10.5 points, let’s look at both sides as the calendar flips to December when Dallas currently rides a 7-0 ATS streak.
Colts Cowboys Pick: Odds DAL -10.5, Total 44 | Matchup Stats